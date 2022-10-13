Biosense Webster Launches HELIOSTAR™ in Europe, the First Radiofrequency Balloon Ablation Catheter, Enabling Physicians to Perform More Efficient Cardiac Ablations

The HELIOSTAR™ Balloon Ablation Catheter's unique one-shot balloon technology enables pulmonary vein isolation in 12 seconds, with customized energy delivery and one integrated 3D mapping solution1



IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Biosense Webster, Inc., part of Johnson & Johnson MedTech†, today announced the European launch of the HELIOSTAR™ Balloon Ablation Catheter – the first radiofrequency balloon ablation catheter. The HELIOSTAR™ Balloon Ablation Catheter is indicated for use in catheter-based cardiac electrophysiological mapping (stimulating and recording) of the atria and, when used with a compatible multi-channel RF generator, for cardiac ablation.

Europe is home to more than 11 million people living with atrial fibrillation (AF); 2 by 2030, the number of people with AF is expected to increase by up to 70%.3 In Europe, catheter ablation is a recommended first-line treatment option‡4 and is associated with a significant improvement in quality of life and significant reductions in AF burden and AF-related complications.5,6,7

The HELIOSTAR™ Balloon Ablation Catheter is fully integrated with the CARTO™ 3 System, a 3D mapping solution. The HELIOSTAR™ Balloon Ablation Catheter has a compliant balloon that can conform to varied pulmonary vein anatomy8,§ and provides the ability to achieve single-shot pulmonary vein isolation (PVI) in 12 seconds.1 Use of the HELIOSTAR™ Balloon Ablation Catheter, with the LASSOSTAR™ Catheter and CARTO™ 3 System, may reduce fluoroscopy time and exposure,9,10,11,** potentially benefitting both the patient and physician. Shorter procedure time may require less anesthesia and radiation and may result in less facility time. These time savings may also enable more procedures per day, facilitating patient access.12,13 The HELIOSTAR™ Balloon Ablation Catheter is not commercially available in the United States.

"The HELIOSTAR™ catheter is an effective and efficient technology, enabling great results in less procedure time, which has many benefits to both my patients, myself and my staff," said Prof. Gian Battista Chierchia, Full Professor in Cardiology, HRMC, Brussels, Belgium, CMO Electrophysiology Frontiers.* "The high single-shot isolation success rate is particularly valuable when it comes to procedural efficiency, and at my institution we've been able to reproducibly perform procedures in 15 - 20 minutes."

The HELIOSTAR™ Balloon Ablation catheter features ten gold-plated, irrigated electrodes and the amount of power delivered to each electrode can be customized based on anatomical location and known tissue thickness.8,12,16,†† HELIOSTAR™ is the only multi-electrode single-shot balloon with the flexibility to perform both circumferential and segmental ablation, enabling personalized PV ablation.8 The amount of power delivered to each electrode can be controlled independently1 and the catheter can deliver titrated radiofrequency energy for a customizable workflow.14

"The HELIOSTAR™ catheter is an exciting addition to my set of tools for delivering customizable, efficient and effective cardiac ablations. I have performed more than 120 cases with this tool at my institution to date, with an average left atrial procedure time of 35 minutes," said Prof. Tillman Dahme, Ulm University Medical Center – Department of Medicine II (Cardiology, Angiology, Pneumology, Critical Care Medicine), Germany.* "As AF prevalence continues to rise and impact more people in Europe and around the world, I am always looking for novel solutions like this to help me deliver better and more personalized treatments for my patients."

In a multicenter single-arm study, SHINE, the HELIOSTAR™ Balloon Ablation Catheter was an effective treatment for paroxysmal atrial fibrillation (AF)10 and isolated targeted pulmonary veins (PV) in 98.8% of patients without the need for focal touch-up.10,‡‡ Average time to isolation of each pulmonary vein was 9-12 seconds.10,§§ In addition, the RADIANCE study demonstrated 86% freedom from documented atrial arrhythmia at 12 months.15,*** In September 2021, the first post-approval procedures were successfully performed with the HELIOSTAR™ Balloon Ablation Catheter at sites across Europe.

"Our goal at Biosense Webster is to utilize the latest science and technology to help electrophysiologists deliver the best possible outcomes for their patients," said Michael Bodner, Ph.D., Worldwide President, Biosense Webster Inc. "The launch of the HELIOSTAR™ Balloon Ablation Catheter in Europe is an exciting milestone as we work together with the EP community to advance safe, effective and efficient treatment solutions for patients suffering from atrial fibrillation."

The HELIOSTAR™ Balloon Ablation Catheter is CE Mark approved and now available across Europe. For more information on HELIOSTAR™, visit https://www.jnjmedtech.com/en-EMEA/product/heliostar-balloon-ablation-catheter. In addition, a Biosense Webster-hosted webinar titled "Clinical Results and Optimized Workflows with the HELIOSTAR™ Balloon Ablation Catheter" is scheduled to take place on Thursday, November 10, 2022, from 5:00 – 6:00pm CET. Guest speakers include Prof. Gian Battista Chierchia, Prof. Tillman Dahme and Prof. Boris Schmidt, Cardioangiology Center Bethanien, Frankfurt, Germany. To register, visit: https://cvent.me/Rkzgx0?RefId=Press+Release.

