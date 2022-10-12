Prinova® Recognized As 2022 National Best and Brightest Winner

CAROL STREAM, Ill., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prinova Group, LLC, has been named to 2022 Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation which identifies and honors companies that deliver exceptional human resource practices and an impressive commitment to their employees. Prinova was one of only 175 winning organizations from across the country out of 1,400 nominations.

"It is an honor to be named to the national list," says Don Thorp , President.

"Prinova dedicates time and resources to build frequent employee engagement activities, support charitable organizations, and encourage continuous professional development opportunities," says Suzanne Kozlovsky, VP HR. "Programming includes Integrity Coaching for managers and a soon to be unveiled career and professional development program."

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in employee enrichment programs that lead to increased productivity and financial performance.

According to Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO of NABR and The Best and Brightest Program, "The 2022 winning organizations have stood out during unpredictable times and have proven they are an employer of choice. They continue to keep the needs of their employees first and provide perks that include development, wellbeing, work-life balance, rewards, and recognition. In addition, these winning companies offer a fantastic work culture and workplace environment that attracts and retains superior employees."

About the Best and Brightest Programs

This competition scores potential winners based on regional data of company performance and a set standard across the nation. There are numerous regional celebrations throughout the country, including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Houston, Milwaukee, San Diego, San Francisco, Miami, New York, Charlotte, Denver, Nashville, Pacific Northwest and Nationally.

About Prinova Group LLC

Headquartered in Carol Stream, IL, Prinova is strategically structured to meet the rapidly changing demands of the food, beverage, nutritional and supplement industries. It is the largest US functional ingredient importer, as well as the largest distributor of vitamin C, vitamin B, amino acids, sweeteners, and caffeine. Over the past 40+ years, Prinova has steadily grown to expand its value-added services including premix manufacturing, flavor manufacturing, powder product development solutions and co-manufacturing. Prinova was acquired by Nagase & Co., Ltd. ("Nagase") in 2019. For more information, visit www.prinovaglobal.com.

