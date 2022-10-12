Black Knight Integrates Surefire and Servicing Digital Solutions to Help Servicers Improve Retention and Foster Deeper Customer Connections

Black Knight Clients Using Servicing Digital Can Now Extend Automated, Personalized Communications to Consumers

Integrating the Servicing Digital application with the Surefire marketing automation tool allows servicers to enhance customer engagement with personalized content

Through the integration, valuable content from Surefire can be made available to homeowners by servicers directly within Servicing Digital; this content works to educate consumers on common servicing-related questions, which can create a better experience throughout their mortgage servicing journey

As an example, servicers can offer dynamic, personalized educational content to customers on escrow analysis, which is one of the most common, non-revenue-generating phone calls mortgage servicers receive

This new functionality reflects Black Knight's ongoing commitment to investing in digital capabilities that bring value to servicers and their customers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) announced a new integration between its Servicing Digital and Surefire marketing automation solutions. This integration allows servicers using Servicing Digital to make valuable content available to homeowners directly within the application. This content works to enhance customer engagement and retention by educating customers on common servicing-related topics throughout their servicing journey.

Offered as a native app or responsive web design, Servicing Digital allows customers to easily access their loan- and home-related information, as well as perform self-service capabilities. Surefire is a mortgage-specific marketing automation and creative content solution that helps mortgage professionals win new customers and earn repeat business. Together, these tools can help servicers increase customer retention while significantly improving the customer experience.

"Communication is a leading factor in customer satisfaction, and Black Knight continues to prioritize the enhancement of self-service tools to give customers the digital capabilities they want," said Joe Nackashi, CEO of Black Knight. "Through this latest integration, servicers can proactively reach out to homeowners with content that's uniquely designed to educate them on common questions and to celebrate milestones. This can contribute to long-term retention by creating meaningful connections between servicers and their customers."

The first content release offers an educational video on escrow analysis, which is one of the most common, non-revenue-generating phone calls mortgage servicers receive. By proactively offering this information, servicers can reduce hold times and deliver a better customer experience. In the future, additional content will be available to address topics such as refinance offers and when it is appropriate to drop private mortgage insurance. Content will also be available that recognizes loan anniversaries, birthdays and other significant consumer milestones.

"The addition of content from Surefire is another testament to Black Knight's dedication to investing in Servicing Digital," said Nackashi. "Our clients rely on us to continuously innovate our solutions, and we're committed to adding features and capabilities that help them better serve their customers."

