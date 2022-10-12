1800® TEQUILA NAMED OFFICIAL TEQUILA OF THE HOUSTON TEXANS

The Number One Super Premium Tequila in the US Celebrates Game Day at NRG Stadium with Texans Fans and Will Release a Limited-Edition Bottle Celebrating the Texans

HOUSTON, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 1800 Tequila, the world's most awarded tequila line, today announces its designation as the Official Tequila and the Official Margarita of the Houston Texans.

As two brands with ties to Mexico, 1800 Tequila and the Texans continue to place priority on their fanbase and are coming together to bring them the best taste in tequila to celebrate life's best moments by designing an 1800 Tequila bar at NRG Stadium. On gamedays, fans can visit the new bar to purchase signature cocktails including the "1800 Tequila Sideline Rita," the Official Margarita of the Texans.

To celebrate the 2022-2023 season with fans, 1800 Tequila worked closely with the Texans to design an 1800 Blanco Texans limited-edition bottle to be released in December. The design pays homage to the Texans' color Battle Red and is the first time 1800 Tequila has designed a bottle in collaboration with a sports team.

To celebrate the new partnership, 1800 Tequila will host its Taste the VIP Game Day sweepstakes, awarding one lucky Texans fan two lower-level Texans game tickets, two sideline passes and a pregame meet & greet with a Texans Legend for the game on Sunday, December 18, 2022 when the Texans take on the Kansas City Chiefs. The sweepstakes will be open to fans from Monday, October 10, 2022 through Wednesday, November 30, 2022. For more information on rules and how to enter, please visit 1800tequila.com/Texans-Sweeps .

"By teaming up with the Houston Texans, we are committed to bringing fans a taste of the world's most awarded tequila each and every gameday," says Lander Otegui, Senior Vice President of Marketing of Proximo Spirits. "Our brand and the team share a vibrant fanbase in Houston and are ready to bring 1800 Tequila to the Houston Texans family."

Fans at home can recreate the Official Margarita of the Houston Texans, the "1800 Tequila Sideline Rita," by purchasing a bottle of 1800 Blanco and mixing it with agave nectar and fresh lime. Purchase red and blue salt to rim the glass to celebrate with the Texans' colors. The Sideline Rita recipe is available at www.1800tequila.com/drinks/sideline-rita/.

"We're thrilled to partner with 1800 Tequila to bring unique experiences to our fans," Houston Texans Vice President of Corporate Development Jerry Angel said. "We're looking forward to releasing the co-branded, limited edition 1800 Blanco bottle we designed together celebrating our exciting new partnership."

1800 Tequila is available at select retailers in Houston and nationwide. For more information, please visit 1800tequila.com .

About 1800 ® Tequila

1800 Tequila, the world's most awarded tequila and the #1 premium tequila brand in the U.S., is made with 100% blue Weber agave harvested at its peak in Tequila, Mexico. Named after the year of origin, 1800 Tequila has never wavered from its original formula and distillation process. Now, as the best taste in tequila, 1800 Tequila has reached category leadership through its liquid superiority, deep-rooted Mexican heritage and culture-driving collaborations with musicians and artists. The iconic bottle is also recognized for its trapezoidal shape, reminiscent of the centuries-old Mayan stone pyramids found throughout Mexico. Please visit 1800Tequila.com to learn more about the 1800 Tequila portfolio: Blanco, Coconut, Reposado, Añejo, Milenio, Cristalino, Colección and The Ultimate Margarita. Trademarks owned by JC Master Distribution Limited ©2022 Proximo, Jersey City, NJ. Please drink responsibly.

