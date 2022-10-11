Computecoin and Storj to Co-Host Hackathon to Promote the Growth of a Decentralized, Web3 Ecosystem

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent years have seen interest in distributed cloud infrastructure grow exponentially. But today, most decentralized applications are still running on public clouds. Computecoin and Storj want to change that, starting with a push to promote the use of distributed storage infrastructure as a means of building and deploying innovative new applications for the Web3 ecosystem.

Despite recent popularity in Web3, most dApps are still running on centralized, Web2 clouds

Computecoin and Storj are co-hosting a hackathon, Web3 Stack Hack , to help developers bring their bold and creative new solutions to the rapidly expanding Web3 ecosystem, and connect the creators of the next killer dApps to the industry's leading VCs and investors, experts, entrepreneurs and thought leaders.

The hackathon, which kicked off on October 10, allows developers passionate about building with decentralized infrastructure to ideate, build, launch and deploy fully distributed applications followed by a demo day on December 15, during which participants can present their projects to and network with industry professionals, VCs and other developers.

Computecoin and Storj have set up a $15,000 award pool for the hackathon to support the most promising new Web3 projects, and to encourage more developers to build their projects utilizing decentralized storage infrastructure. Winning teams will have the chance to meet with the leading VCs in the blockchain and Web3 space and fast-track to the Computecoin and Storj ecosystem.

"Hackathons like Web3 Stack Hack are so important to the development of a rich Web3 ecosystem with truly decentralized apps built and run on distributed data infrastructure," said Dr. Max Li, founder and CEO of Computecoin. "The next revolutionary app is out there somewhere, but it may take a bit of a push to encourage developers working on important projects in the Web3 space to use distributed infrastructure for their app. As it stands, legacy providers still dominate cloud services. That's why Storj and Computecoin are incentivizing developers to build their apps with the infrastructure and services we already have."

"We're still in the early days of decentralized infrastructure, but that gap is closing fast," said Storj CEO Ben Golub. "The Web3 decentralized cloud is ready for both Web3 and Web2 applications. Hosting a hackathon with Computecoin will give teams an opportunity to get hands-on with the most robust and emerging technologies in the decentralized cloud infra stack. We are excited to see how developers will innovate with Storj's globally distributed cloud object storage and Computecoin."

Experienced developers, students and everyone in between are invited to submit their project. Computecoin will be hosting special AMAs, workshops and office hours with students from partner universities MIT, Brown, UChicago, Penn and Duke, and their respective blockchain clubs and engineering schools.

About Computecoin

Computecoin is a Web3 data infrastructure for simple and massive adoption, migrating the next billion users to Web3. Computecoin offers full-service decentralized data solutions that users and developers can use without knowing a thing about Web3.

To learn more about Computecoin, visit www.computecoin.com .

About Storj

Storj is a leader in decentralized cloud object storage. Built for developers, architects, and IT ops professionals, Storj delivers blazingly fast, CDN-like performance at cold storage prices, enterprise-grade durability, and better security with no vendor lock-in and no single points of failure. Storj meets the leading-edge privacy and sustainability demands for traditional use cases, Web3, and dApps. Easily integrated into any existing stack with S3 compatibility, Storj is architected as a trustless globally distributed network that utilizes existing excess storage capacity making performance, privacy, and resiliency available to any size organization, at 1/5 to 1/20 the price of hyperscalers. Storj stores multiple petabytes and has petabyte-scale enterprise and Web3 customers and partners like Pocket Network, Atempo, iXsystems, Gabb Wireless, and the University of Edinburgh. STORJ is an ERC-20 token used across the Storj network.

To learn more about Storj, visit storj.io .

