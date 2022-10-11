CanPay Announced as Sole Digital Payments Solution for Seed & Beyond

Integration with Cannabis Enterprise Resource Planning Software Streamlines Merchant and Consumer Experience

LITTLETON, Colo., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The largest digital payments network for cannabis merchants and retailers, CanPay, is now available as the sole digital payment solution in Seed and Beyond's advanced end-to-end enterprise resource planning (ERP) software.

Through the new integration, cannabis merchants with Seed and Beyond and CanPay can now allow customers to simply scan their CanPay QR code at the register to pay for products. The point-of-sale (POS) user interface has been tailored to meet the specific needs of cannabis retailers and is fully customizable.

"Multi-state cannabis operators that have dispensaries and business across the U.S. – with different regulations, pricing and taxes in each state – can now have all their payments information consolidated in one place with this system," said Dustin Eide, CEO of CanPay. "That's a big asset for cannabis businesses, and we're honored to be the only digital payment option available on Seed and Beyond's robust nationwide platform."

As the leader in digital payments for the cannabis industry, CanPay provides an easy-to-use app that allows consumers to pay for purchases at cannabis retailers with a simple debit from their checking account using the Automated Clearing House (ACH) network. Merchants with a compliant bank account at a CanPay-approved financial institution may join the CanPay network quickly and easily.

The Seed and Beyond ERP software meets the many specific needs of cannabis merchants by harnessing the power of SAP innovation, including modules for cultivation tracking, manufacturing and processing, distribution, quality control, delivery, analytics, finance management, sales and customer management and compliance. It has multi-currency and multi-language support.

"We are thrilled to be offering CanPay to cannabis retailers as part of the Seed and Beyond software. This integration provides unprecedented functionality and customization options to cannabis businesses," said Anil Bavaraju, Managing Partner of Nine Boards, the parent company of Seed and Beyond. "CanPay's application programming interfaces (APIs) were easy to work with, a true testament to their team's developers and model."

CanPay has facilitated more than $600 million dollars in transparent transactions in states where cannabis is legal. CanPay is in place at more than 875 merchant locations in 30 states in the U.S. and is accepted by 10 of the top 13 public company MSOs.

About CanPay

CanPay offers a payment solution for the state regulated cannabis industry and other emerging markets. CanPay started with one goal – to bring traditional and legitimate electronic payment solutions to highly-regulated industries. We've spent years learning about the unique challenges that face consumers and retailers in these industries and used that experience to design CanPay as the stable payment solution they can rely on. With over 20 years of industry experience, the CanPay team of payments professionals is building a proprietary network of consumers, retailers, financial institutions, and specialized technology providers that make payments at regulated businesses just like payments everywhere else. For more information, visit https://www.canpaydebit.com.

About Seed and Beyond

Seed and Beyond software user experience has redefined the way Cannabis ERP system work. With our intuitive and cutting-edge visual design, we are making work more delightful and are ready for the next-generation workforce.

Key Capabilities:

Cultivation: Track every individual plant through the different stages of cultivation and harvest and maximize overall yield with our cultivation module.

Manufacturing/Processing: Gain insights and streamline workflows at each stage of manufacturing from extraction and refinement to the end product.

Distribution: Manage inbound and outbound shipments, inventory levels, vendors, facilities and wholesale partners within a single interface.

Point-of-sale (POS) for Dispensary: The interface has been tailored to meet the specific needs of Cannabis Retail businesses and has an intuitive UI that enables faster user adoption.

Financial Management, Sales and Customer Management, Purchasing and Inventory Control, Analytics and Reporting.

About Nine Boards

Nine Boards LLC is a trusted global innovator of IT and business services headquartered in Chicago, IL. We are committed to our cannabis client's long-term success and combine global reach with local client attention to serve them around the globe. Visit us at https://seedandbeyond.com.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

