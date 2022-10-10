BurgerFi Launches New Campaign to Further Strengthen Positioning

Award-winning, fast-casual burger concept marks new milestone with brand update to 'AmpliFi Your Appetite'

MIAMI, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by its successful 11-year track record of rapid growth and innovation, BurgerFi has launched a new brand campaign. 'AmpliFi Your Appetite' brings together the unique taste and quality of BurgerFi's all-natural burgers using fresh, responsibly sourced ingredients to satisfy cravings and highlight the brand's commitment to amplify appetites with every bite.

"BurgerFi is setting the bar high for zero-compromise standards when it comes to satisfying cravings," said Patrick Renna, President at BurgerFi. "This new positioning will amplify the unique flavors and quality of BurgerFi's fresh preparation, premium options, and the taste of indulgence without the guilt."

The launch strategically builds on BurgerFi's history of serving loyal fans and foodies as well as its category leadership within the fast-casual dining industry. Established in 2011, the brand introduced its chef-driven concept with responsibly sourced ingredients including fresh-never frozen, 100% American Angus Beef, Premium Wagyu Beef, and Fresh-Cut Fries.

The 'AmpliFi Your Appetite' campaign is a refreshing of the brand's positioning based on consumer values while leveraging a better-for-you, all-natural burger experience as a unique differentiator for the brand. The messaging and visuals highlight the demand for next-level, naturally sourced burgers that elevate your cravings in a bold, straight to the point manner. The tone and messaging are the result of an in-depth customer research study that identified how guests connect with BurgerFi and what they want into the future.

Additionally, BurgerFi will extend added-value offerings to further enhance the customer journey. BurgerFi will launch a new app in Q4 2022 with a better guest experience and more benefits. The brand will also revamp its website, allowing customers to earn points, redeem rewards and purchase e-Gifts. Plus, adding loyalty to online orders, in-restaurant loyalty look-up, and more. Customers will also be able to link, earn and redeem points through the digital kiosks located in the restaurants.

"AmpliFi Your Appetite' will help drive awareness through strategic marketing efforts," said Nadia Cronk, Senior Vice President of Marketing at BurgerFi. "There is an opportunity for BurgerFi to leverage new data and research to grow and elevate the overall guest experience. The campaign's repositioning underscores BurgerFi's high standards and its category leadership in fast-casual dining."

BurgerFi has been named "Best Fast Casual Restaurant" in USA Today's 10Best 2022 Readers Choice Awards for the second consecutive year, received an "A-Grade Angus Beef" rating from Consumer Reports for the third consecutive year, and listed in Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers list for nine consecutive years among other accolades.

Looking ahead, BurgerFi will introduce new, limited-time-only menu items with featured products and chef-crafted flavors and toppings to offer new taste sensations. By focusing on lifestyle and innovation with every bite, BurgerFi will stay ahead of the curve in the ever-evolving, fast-casual, dining space.

