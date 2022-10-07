TAIWAN EXCELLENCE IMMERSIVE PAVILION IN DC TO SHOWCASE THE NEXT-GEN TECH REDEFINING LIFESTYLE, VIRTUAL REALITY, AND FITNESS

Exemplifying Taiwan's emergence as a innovative powerhouse - transforming how the world lives, works, and plays

WASHINGTON, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DMV-area residents will have a chance to experience the not-so-distant future of tech, when the Taiwan Excellence Immersive pavilion opens its doors on October 12. This is the first-ever immersive and interactive exhibition in the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center and showcases the nation's best next-gen technology and innovations.

The expo comes at a time when US-Taiwan relations are taking center stage, and Taiwan continues to cement its role as a global leader in tech innovation and an emerging force in healthy living. Open to the public for free from October 12-14, the Taiwan Excellence Immersive pavilion at the Taiwan Expo will give visitors an opportunity to test-drive products that will shape life in the coming decade – from fitness and work-from-home to sporting and gaming tech that will revolutionize important aspects of everyday life.

The very first Taiwan Excellence Immersive Pavilion is an exclusive fully interactive multimedia storytelling experience for the US. The public will be able to jump on a rowing machine with their very own avatar while surrounded by large-scale screens projecting a halcyon infinity river in the metaverse. Only steps away, they can ride through downtown Taipei or its gorgeous mountainous terrain in a VR-equipped spin bike.

Get a sneak peek of many of the world's upcoming technology trends in health and lifestyle, outdoor sports, smart fitness, e-sports, and high tech. Visitors will have the opportunity to experience the best of the top brands from Taiwan that are shaping modern life and setting new standards in work. The pavilion will feature 70 Taiwan Excellence award winning products from 23 world-renowned brands, like ASUS , Xplova, GIGABYTE, MSI, imSTONE, MSI, D-Link, VAGO, InWin, Pacific Cycles, WIIM, LifeSpan , and SOLE Fitness .

Innovations for Modern Life

Taiwan is internationally recognized as a hub for innovative technology. In recent years many Taiwanese brands and products have become synonymous with modern life across the world. The numerous Taiwan Excellence award winning global brands are a testament to the Taiwanese focus on quality and design.

There will be a chance to take home some of the tech featured in the pavilion – including a LifeSpan rowing machine! Attendees will also have access to a celebrity trainer who will assist as they try on different fitness equipment, as well as the opportunity to join in on a fun dance party hosted by local dance studio, DivaDance . The Taiwan Excellence Pavilion will also be providing attendees with a taste of the iconic Taiwanese drink, boba.

For those unable to attend the event in person, a virtual pavilion will also be available online .

Follow Taiwan Excellence on social media Facebook , Instagram @twexcellence_en to stay up to date and discover how Taiwan Excellence brings everyday excellence.

About Taiwan Excellence

The Taiwan Excellence Awards celebrate the ingenuity and innovation of Taiwanese businesses that display outstanding R&D, design, and quality in product development.

The annual event is committed to elevating the creativity of Taiwanese businesses internationally. Please visit www.taiwanexcellence.org for more information.

