Tropical Smoothie Cafe® Propels Franchise Momentum in Q3

Increases Footprint in Key Markets with 35 Q3 Openings; Existing Franchisees Fuel Current and Future Growth

ATLANTA, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tropical Smoothie Cafe, a leading fast casual restaurant brand, announced today that it signed 48 franchise agreements and opened 35 new cafes in the third quarter of 2022. As a result, the company drove its year-to-date totals (through Q3) to 186 signed franchise agreements and 119 openings, expanding its footprint in prime markets while setting the stage for additional growth in the final quarter of 2022. The number of locations opened this year represents an increase of 25 percent compared to the number of cafes opened during the same timeframe a year ago.

Existing Tropical Smoothie Cafe franchisees are generating significant brand growth momentum, broadening their cafe investments with fresh development opportunities. Through the first three quarters of 2022, existing franchisees opened 70 percent of the 119 cafes the brand opened this year.

"The passion that our extremely talented franchisees are showing for Tropical Smoothie Cafe through their interest in opening new cafes is remarkable. I can't say enough about the level of dedication they have for our brand," said Charles Watson, CEO of Tropical Smoothie Cafe, LLC. "It is invigorating to have such devoted franchisees building their portfolios with the concept. We have laid the foundation for a strong finish to the year."

Highlighting growth across the country in 2022, the brand has opened 18 new cafes throughout Texas, a key development region for the company. Likewise, Tropical Smoothie Cafe welcomed more than 15 in the Northeast, and an additional 25 cafes in the Southeast, many in existing Florida and North Carolina markets. In the Midwest, the brand continued to focus development in Illinois, Wisconsin and Michigan during Q3, increasing the total number of openings for the year also to more than 25 cafes in the region.

Salem Najjar, a franchisee since July of 2015, operates 17 locations in Michigan, Illinois and Wisconsin, and is continuing to expand his footprint with the brand. This year alone, Najjar opened three new cafes, and has additional units in development that will contribute to the brand's growth in Illinois and Wisconsin.

"As an entrepreneur, I only invest in businesses and brands that I am passionate about—Tropical Smoothie Cafe checked all the main boxes for me, and I knew it was a perfect fit for not only our group, but for our guests as well," said Najjar. "It's always exciting opening a new restaurant, and we are thrilled to continue growing with Tropical Smoothie Cafe. Our mission is to provide a great customer experience and make a strong impact on the communities we serve."

Further establishing itself as a leader in the fast casual restaurant segment, Tropical Smoothie Cafe earned a spot on QSR magazine's 25 Fastest-Growing Fast-Food Chains in America list, ranking #10 among a prestigious group of brands continually increasing their footprints. To view the entire QSR 25 Fastest-Growing Fast-Food Chains in America list, visit:

https://www.qsrmagazine.com/content/25-fastest-growing-fast-food-chains-america

Additionally, Tropical Smoothie Cafe has been recognized for its impressive growth by Franchise Times, landing on its Top 500 list, an exclusive annual ranking of the 500 largest U.S.-based franchise systems by global systemwide sales. The brand moved up 10 spots in its 2022 ranking, listed at #102. To view Tropical Smoothie Cafe and the full 2022 Franchise Times Top 500 rankings, visit: https://www.franchisetimes.com/top-500-2022/.

Interested Tropical Smoothie Cafe franchise candidates should have business experience, along with a minimum net worth of $350,000, which includes $125,000 in liquid assets. Candidates who meet these preliminary qualifications will need to make an initial investment ranging between $277,000 - $584,000.

About Tropical Smoothie Cafe®

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a national fast-casual cafe concept inspiring a healthier lifestyle with more than 1,150 locations nationwide. For 25 years, the brand has been serving better-for-you smoothies, wraps, sandwiches and flatbreads. Tropical Smoothie Cafe also offers upgraded app technology and enhanced mobile ordering capabilities to further elevate the digital and dine-in cafe experience and emphasize the brand's focus on convenience. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades, including a top 10 ranking in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. It has also been named to Forbes' Best Franchises list, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious list and the Franchise Times Top 400 ranking. Notably, the franchise was also recognized on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers, Nation's Restaurant News' Top 200 and Top 10 Fastest-Growing Chains, Restaurant Business' America's Favorite Chains, and was awarded the TOPSCORE Fund Award and a Fund Score of 910 by FRANdata.

