Aline Capital closes $71 million in deal volume in Greenville, SC for the month of September

GREENVILLE, S.C., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aline Capital's Capital Markets team is pleased to announce the closing of over $71mm in deal volume in their hometown of Greenville, SC for the month of September. The deals comprised of three transactions and included both debt and equity placement. Scott Williams, JD Lehman, Sammy Lortz, and Garett Todd of the Capital Markets Team all contributed to the effort.

Aline Capital's closed September transactions in Greenville, SC (PRNewswire)

Scott Williams and JD Lehman sourced $32,350,000 of bridge debt for the acquisition of Park West Apartments, a 359-unit, Class B/C asset. The buyer, a local non-profit, was able to acquire the asset in with intentions to help preserve affordable housing in Greenville. "It was great to be a part of our client's worthwhile mission of preserving affordable housing and giving back to our hometown," provided JD Lehman.

Scott Williams and JD Lehman were able to procure $26,509,023 of fixed-rate bridge financing for the acquisition of The Park at Bonito & The Park at Calabria, two 70's vintage assets located in an extremely popular location on the Eastside of Greenville. The team was able to guide the buyer through a competitive marketing process to win the deal and fund an extensive rehab budget for the improvement of both assets.

Managing Director Scott Williams sourced $12,168,000 in joint venture equity for the development of a planned 376-unit multifamily development in Taylors, SC. The equity procurement process was very competitive as the Greenville market has garnered a lot of attention from capital sources. The equity was ultimately provided by a private REIT that was willing to provide the best possible terms to the local development team. "It was great to display our principle of having relentless effort for your success in getting this deal done for our client. We want to continue to provide holistic capital stack solutions for our clients, fulfilling needs from senior debt to pref and JV equity," stated Scott.

Aline Capital is a fully integrated commercial real estate and capital markets advisory firm headquartered in Greenville, SC. The firm offers investment sales, debt & equity advisory, and commercial insurance services to commercial real estate developers and investors. For more information, please visit www.alinecapital.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aline Capital, LLC