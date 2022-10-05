Yvolution introduces Innovative and Popular Line of Fliker Pro's and Twista Skates To The United States

New Products from Yvolution Hits The U.S Market for Fun Outdoor Activities

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yvolution, known for their innovative award-winning scooters, balance bikes and flikers is excited to announce two new additions to the lineup, The Fliker Pro and Twista Skates! These new products are designed with kids in mind. Both have innovative designs to not only keep your kids safe, but to grow with them as well.

Popular in Europe, The Fliker is the most recognizable from the Yvolution fleet but now they are launching the Fliker Pro. The Fliker Pro, for the first time, separated the footplates from the body of the scooter with the patent pending FLEX TECHNOLOGY system. This gives users the sensation of skiing on the street. Flexing footplates connect the body with Fliker Pro through the feet, resulting in outstanding control and extreme speed. Carve and drift into turns like never before. Move faster, turn tighter. The rest of the Fliker has been redesigned from the ground up, making small improvements to an already great performing FLIKER platform.

A new adjustable height handlebar helps you find the perfect, aggressive stance over the handlebar. The new ergonomic parallel leg design gives the user exceptional foot control. On top of this, the brand introduced a set of brand-new high-end footplates, as well as a racing faceplate which includes customizable racing number decals. The YFliker Pro is $149.99.

Custom-designed at the Dublin HQ, Twista Skates boast seamless integration of style and function. The vibrant colors and unique form stand out from the crowd. The brand has extended the product life of children's skates by creating the first to market dual learning stage product. The learner mode focuses on comfort, stability, and ease of use for the young child and peace of mind for the parent - with two heel brakes, a cushioned sock, and the first-to-market wheel flip mechanism that instantly converts the back wheels into a more stable quad formation.

As the child grows in confidence, Twista Skates transform into inline mode - ideal for improving speed and balance. At this stage, the design focuses on performance-centric features including an adjustable & breathable sock, quick release buckles and polyurethane wheels with ABEC 5 bearings. The product starts at $69.99 an comes in 4 colors red, blue, green, and pink!

Both products are available at retailers such as Walmart, Amazon and Yvolution.com

About Yvolution

Headquartered in Ireland with offices in Torrance, CA, Yvolution is an active lifestyle company dedicated to making fun, innovative, high-quality and safe wheeled products. Since 2009, Yvolution has launched new products successfully in more than 40 countries worldwide. Its award-winning Y Fliker scooter was one of the hottest and hardest to find toys when introduced in the U.S. in 2012, and continues to be the company's best-selling product range. Yvolution is also known for its three-wheeled, Y Glider scooters, which feature its patented "Lean to Steer" technology and with the launch of the Y Velo line, Yvolution is revolutionizing how kids will learn how to ride bikes. The company's global product portfolio includes ride-ons, balance bikes, two and three-wheeled scooters, go-karts, trick scooters and skateboards, offering toddlers through teens the opportunity to experience Life through Motion™ at every stage.

For more information, please visit www.Yvolution.com, www.Facebook.com/YvolutionWorld, www.Twitter.com/YvolutionWorld, or www.YouTube.com/YvolutionWorld.

Media contact:

Tina Milteer

Tina@michelemariepr.com

