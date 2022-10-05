IRRAS Announces Participation and Educational Symposium at Key Upcoming Neurosurgery Conferences

IRRAS will exhibit at the upcoming Congress of Neurological Surgeons (CNS) annual meeting in San Francisco, CA , from October 8 - 12, 2022 , and the Neurocritical Care Society (NCS) annual meeting in San Antonio, TX , on October 17 - 21, 2022 .

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IRRAS, a commercial-stage medical technology company with a comprehensive portfolio of innovative products for neurocritical care, today announced its plans to participate in the upcoming annual meetings of the Congress of Neurological Surgeons in San Francisco, CA, from October 8 - 12, 2022, and the Neurocritical Care Society in San Antonio, TX, from October 17 - 21, 2022.

Both meetings are well-respected and highly engaging conferences that bring together neurosurgeons, neurointensivists, and other healthcare professionals from around the world to enhance health and improve lives through the advancement of neurosurgical education and scientific exchange.

During CNS, IRRAS will exhibit at booth #332, and, at NCS, IRRAS' team will be available at booth #513 to meet with attendees and provide demonstrations of the IRRAflow and Hummingbird neuromonitoring product lines. Attendees at both conferences are encouraged to visit the IRRAS booths to learn more.

Also at CNS, IRRAS will participate in an all-day symposium where international experts will present their unique perspectives on neurotrauma management to integrate best practices and emerging evidence to optimize outcomes. The symposium will include a product demonstration station, where IRRAflow, the world's first active fluid exchange system, and the Hummingbird ICP advanced neuromonitoring product line will be showcased. Details are provided below.

Symposium Details

Title: "SYM11: Neurotrauma Across the Lifespan and Around the World"

Date: Sunday, October 9, 2022

Time: 0800 to 1615 PDT

Location: Moscone Center, Room 2009

In addition to the neurotrauma symposium participation at CNS, clinical data regarding the use of the IRRAflow system will also be presented. Dr. Behnam Rezai Jahromi, a neurosurgeon from Helsinki University Hospital, will present the poster, titled "Active CSF Exchange and Removal of SAH to Reduce Shunt Dependency," which will be available for review, both in-person and online.

"October will be an exciting month for IRRAS, and we are excited for the opportunity to partner with the Congress of Neurological Surgeons and the Neurocritical Care Society to participate in their upcoming annual meetings," said Will Martin, President and Chief Executive Officer of IRRAS. "Our team is looking forward to meeting with attendees in person at both of these important meetings to build brand awareness for our IRRAflow and Hummingbird product lines and highlight the growing commercial adoption and clinical evidence base."

About IRRAS

IRRAS is a global medical care company focused on delivering innovative medical solutions to improve the lives of critically ill patients. IRRAS designs, develops, and commercializes neurocritical care products that transform patient outcomes and decrease the overall cost of care by addressing complications associated with current treatment methodologies. IRRAS markets and sells its comprehensive, innovative IRRAflow and Hummingbird ICP Monitoring product lines to hospitals worldwide through its direct sales organization in the United States and select European countries as well as an international network of distribution partners.

IRRAS maintains its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden, with corporate offices in Munich, Germany, and San Diego, California, USA. For more information, please visit www.irras.com.

IRRAS is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: IRRAS).

For more information, please contact:

Sten Gustafsson

Director, Investor Relations

sten.gustafsson@irras.com

+46 102 11 5172

The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the contact person above, on October 5, 2022, at 8:30 (CET).

