Century Communities Sets Date for Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a leading national homebuilder, today announced that the Company will release its third quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. A conference call will be held that same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time, 3:00 p.m. Mountain time, to review the Company's third quarter results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

Century Communities, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Century Communities, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Webcast:

The conference call will be available in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.centurycommunities.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:

Dial in at least 5 minutes prior to start time

Domestic: 1-877-270-2148

International: 1-412-902-6510

Conference Call Playback:

Domestic: 1-877-344-7529

International: 1-412-317-0088

Passcode: 5572574

The playback can be accessed through November 2, 2022.

About Century Communities:

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

Contact Information:

Tyler Langton

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

303-268-8345

investorrelations@centurycommunities.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.