American Payroll Association's Survey Reveals Employee Trust in Payroll Remains High

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eighty-seven percent of employees are confident their paychecks are accurate, according to results from the 2022 "Getting Paid In America" survey conducted by the American Payroll Association (APA) during National Payroll Week.

"The hard-working payroll professionals of this country continue to ensure paychecks are delivered accurately and on time, each and every payday," said Dan Maddux, executive director of the American Payroll Association.

The annual APA survey asked, "How certain are you that your payroll withholding and the net amount of your paycheck are correct each payday?" More than 87 percent of respondents indicated they are very certain or somewhat certain the net amount of their paycheck is correct. Nine percent indicated they are not very certain or not at all certain their paychecks are accurate while just four percent indicated "don't know."

"Payroll Managers can help ensure employees are certain about their net pay and the amounts withheld from each paycheck by providing them access to software tools they can integrate directly into their platform in order to return the most precise taxation results or by leveraging user-friendly paycheck calculators that can confirm their paychecks are accurate," said Elizabeth Oviedo, Chief Executive Officer of Symmetry Software.

The "Getting Paid In America" survey was held in conjunction with the APA's annual public awareness campaign National Payroll Week, September 5 – 9. More than 29,000 individuals responded to the survey, providing insight into how individuals are paid in America. For complete survey results, visit www.nationalpayrollweek.com.

The APA is the nation's leader in payroll education, publications, and training. Visit the APA online at www.americanpayroll.org.

