Lug Announces a 3-Year Commitment to the SickKids Foundation in Support of The Hospital for Sick Children

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lug, the popular lifestyle brand of handbags and accessories, is pleased to announce its 3-year commitment to the SickKids Foundation in support of The Hospital for Sick Children. Through our Lug Cares Program, Lug is committed to supporting and sponsoring kids' health and education initiatives. Starting Today, all proceeds from purchasing a $25 Lug Pumpkin Tote will support ground-breaking research, education, and world-class patient care at SickKids.

Between October 2nd - 9th, purchase a Lug Pumpkin Tote for $25 and support SickKids Foundation. (PRNewswire)

Between Sunday, October 2nd and October 9th, tune in to Lug's mobile shopping app, LugLive, or visit www.shopluglive.com for special live shows supporting Child Life programs at SickKids. The show week kicks off with a special 7 pm ET show on Sunday, October 2nd, with Lug co-founder and designer Ami Richter. All proceeds from these live shows will go directly to the SickKids Foundation.

In addition, Lug has also donated hundreds of Pumpkin Totes to The Hospital for Sick Children so that each patient will have this special tote for their in-hospital Reversed Trick-or-Treating event later this month.

"We are honored to support the SickKids Foundation and the world-class care that The Hospital for SickKids provides to these amazing children. The energy, resources and care that is shown throughout these facilities go above and beyond and can be seen in every staff member, nurse and doctor." - Jason and Ami Richter, Lug Founders

About Lug

Founded in 2005 by Ami and Jason Richter, Lug's unique silhouettes and thoughtful designs keep you organized throughout your day. Featuring fashionable bags and accessories in brilliant colors and novelty patterns, Lug provides solutions to everyday life with both function and fashion in mind.

The following year, Lug's Puddle Jumper bag caught Oprah's attention and it was featured on the "O List" in O Magazine, popularizing the brand among female travelers.

In 2015, Lug launched on QVC to great success, where its products are featured in broadcasts that reach over 100 million American households. Lug received the QVC Star Award for Customer Experience in 2016 and the QVC Star Award for Customer Experience in 2017.

Lug was chosen as the official bag of the 2018, 2019 and 2020 SAG Awards Gala Gift Bags.

Lug brand's social shopping platform LugLive, powered by CommentSold. Available on iOS and Android devices. (PRNewswire)

