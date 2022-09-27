Oxi Fresh Targets New York For Growth

Environmentally Friendly Carpet Cleaning Franchise Looks to Continue Northeast Expansion

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning, one of the nation's greenest and fastest-growing carpet cleaning franchises, is looking to further develop its brand in New York. The modern, fast-drying carpet cleaning franchise company has over 30 available territories in New York City, Buffalo, Syracuse, and other cities.

"We are excited to for Oxi Fresh to become a bigger part of New York. We want everyone in the state to experience the benefits of our fast-drying, eco-friendly carpet cleaning process," said Matt Kline, Director of Franchise of Development. "We can't wait to increase our positive impact on areas across Long Island, the Bronx, Queens, and even more communities across New York."

Over the past year, Oxi Fresh has awarded dozens of new franchise locations throughout Indiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, Texas, California, Washington, Virginia, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Georgia, Florida, New York, Nevada, and British Columbia. This recent expansion puts the company ever closer to 500 locations across the U.S. and Canada.

Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning – An Innovative Cleaner

This carpet cleaning franchise company has, since first opening in 2006, stood out in its industry. Its rapid growth is due to many factors, and chief among them is consumers' love of Oxi Fresh's green, fast-drying cleaning system. Rather than rely on traditional steam cleaning practices that saturate carpets, Oxi Fresh employs a low-moisture cleaning method that utilizes the power of oxygen.

"We've created an environmentally friendly cleaning system that combines the best equipment with the highest quality products," said Jonathan Barnett, founder and CEO, "With hundreds of locations throughout the United States and Canada, we want to keep pushing forward and continue our mission of providing everyone with access to high quality, eco-friendly carpet cleaning services."

But the cleaning system is just one factor behind the brand's growth. The company is also committed to providing its carpet cleaning franchisees with advanced business support tools. These include a centralized Scheduling Center, a specialized CRM designed for their business, automated marketing tools, and more. With these modern tools, Oxi Fresh's franchisees have the opportunity to focus on business development rather than mere daily tasks.

"We've eliminated a lot of the daily grind," said Mr. Barnett, "so that the franchisees can focus on building their business rather than just maintaining them."

About Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning®

Through innovative products and modern technology, Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning offers green carpet cleanings and exceptional results. The company's powerful combination of knowledgeable people, innovative technology, and strong processes has landed the brand in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500, ranked in Inc. magazine's Inc. 500|5000, and saw them named as one of "America's Best Franchises to Buy," by Forbes magazine. Oxi Fresh has over 460 locations throughout the United States and Canada, with more locations currently in development. For more information, visit oxifresh.com.

