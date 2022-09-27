Blentech Innovations Are Helping Food Processors Make More Food For Less!

In our current inflationary environment, it is more important than ever to find ways to make more while doing it for less. Explore further with IIoT enabled cookers with over 30% better performance and quicker ROI over conventional cooking equipment.

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blentech continues to bring multiple innovative additions to their existing offerings for the benefit of the food processors. They are paving the way for the food processors to lower their upfront capital and operational costs while reducing food waste through their pre-engineered and engineered line of products.

Conventionally, most food processors had to rely on manually operated low efficiency jacketed hemispherical kettles or bratt-pans to cook food as the initial investment costs were low. As their production demands rose, they normally upgraded to a higher efficiency horizontal thermal processing technology. Blentech pre-engineered manufactured products are now available at a price parity with the kettles. Food processors can take advantage of this and expect operational costs reductions over 30%, retaining the much needed product margins and shorter timeframes for return on their capital investment.

Blentech cookers offer more heating area, shortening cooking time up to 45% for most applications. Higher heat transfer rates increase efficiency and substantially lower utility demand on today's energy starved plant utility systems. Proven thermal processing concept coupled with precise temperature control, instrumentation and recipe management ensures shorter cleaning cycles. Overall impact on throughput gain and increase in yields has potential to impact product costs positively.

Daniel Voit, CEO of Blentech mentioned "Our industry is strained by inflation, energy and labor. We see increasing demand for our products but often the costs of the inputs are rising faster than businesses can afford. There is a need for processing solutions which sustainably lower cost and reliance on labor so that they can meet the expanding customer demand. In short, we need to make more for less."

A thorough review of operation and product cost improvements while selecting a new equipment is more than often missed. Blentech team is helping food processors make calculated risk-averse capital investment decisions. An interactive ordering process and ability to calculate potential savings and return on investment are now available for their entire product line.

Blentech is dedicated to continuous improvement of their products and innovative solutions to the food industry designed to maximize food production. They design, build and deploy advanced cooking and mixing technologies globally. Their success is deeply rooted in their ability to innovate, offering sharp entrepreneurial business acumen, quality workmanship, and project execution.

For more information, visit www.blentech.com and request an overview of their equipment offering today.

