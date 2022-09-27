Arryved Welcomes Stephen Younge As New Chief Technology Officer

The People-First Technology Company Adds Seasoned Engineering Expertise To Their Leadership Team

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arryved , food and beverage's most trusted point of sale system and guest engagement platform, welcomed the newest addition to their executive team this month: Stephen Younge. Stephen will serve as Chief Technology Officer, leading the company's ambitious technological strategy moving forward.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the world class team at Arryved as CTO," said Stephen. "Working with highly technical cloud-based software that enables small businesses to provide exceptional guest experiences is right up my alley. We raised over $21 million of funding last year and we have a fast growing customer base who love our products."

Arryved shares Stephen's excitement. He brings two decades of engineering management experience, including at innovative companies like Amazon and Rally Software. Stephen has led product development teams through IPOs at two companies, helped design and build the RFID infrastructure at Vail Resorts, and worked across industries including healthcare, finance, hospitality, and ecommerce. His background and enthusiasm for Arryved's mission made for a perfect fit.

"We have one of the most reliable and well-loved technology products in hospitality, award-winning customer support, and a team with expertise in all parts of the industry. Delighting our merchants and exceeding their expectations starts with the technology," said Loren Bendele, Arryved CEO. "With Stephen on board, I'm confident that we can continue to revolutionize the payments industry and compete with companies a hundred times our size."

Exceeding expectations is what Arryved does best. With their recent acquisition of Craftpeak —a premier provider of advanced websites and ecommerce capabilities for the craft beverage industry—these technical gurus have the pedal to the floor on building hospitality's first seamless omni-channel platform. Stephen's experience in the field will further accelerate Arryved's ambitious plans.

"Our merchants just had their biggest revenue-building quarter to date," notes Loren. "They're happy with our system, and eager to keep growing as our product develops. That's all the motivation we need, and Stephen is a great addition to a team that's committed to continually advancing our capabilities."

Founded in 2016, Boulder, CO based Arryved, Inc. is a point-of-service based software company specializing in the craft food, beverage, and entertainment service industries. In six short years we've grown from being an idea on a taproom coaster, to a revered platform serving hundreds of satisfied accounts. We're a team of tech geeks with relentless passion for, and extensive experience in, the food and beverage industry as both employees and consumers. Our goal is simple: deliver a flexible, reliable, team-centric platform that puts service first in every way. Evolve the archaic Point of Sale system from being a much-maligned obstacle into a flexible Point of Service tool that elevates guest experiences, fosters enhanced server relationships, and provides owners and managers with robust and easily digestible insight to make informed decisions. For more information visit www.arryved.com .

