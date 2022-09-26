TWO NUTEX HEALTH HOSPITALS WIN NOTABLE REGIONAL AWARDS

HOUSTON, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutex Health Inc. ("Nutex Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NUTX), a physician-led, healthcare management and operations company comprised of 21 micro hospitals in 8 states and primary care-centric, risk-bearing physician networks, today announced that two of its micro hospitals, Alexandria Emergency Hospital and Tucson ER & Hospital, have won regional awards.

Alexandria Emergency Hospital won "Best Medium Size Business" for The Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce Business Awards.

Kevin Spears, M.D., FAAEM, Chief Medical Officer of Alexandria Emergency Hospital, reflects on what this award means to him and his team.

"We embarked on this journey three years ago with the vision to be innovators in the healthcare arena. We subscribed to the notion that we could deliver quality healthcare in an upscale environment, using local, hometown doctors. Our aim was to mitigate the anxieties associated with injury and illness by providing an inviting and comforting atmosphere. We have always believed that the persons entrusting us with their healthcare are not just our patients, but our neighbors, our friends, our community," stated Dr. Spears. "That's why at every opportunity, we use vendors who are small local business owners. That's why we consistently sponsor our schools and our local events and institutions. We are humbled by this award. It reaffirms that the trust you have given us is not misplaced. We will continue to work hard, with you and for you, to maintain that trust. For, truly, there is no we without you."

In addition to Alexandria Emergency Hospital's win, Tucson ER & Hospital was voted "Best Emergency Room" and a favorite for "Best Pediatric Emergency Room" by The Arizona Daily Star's Readers' Choice Awards.

"We want the Tucson community to know that their health and wellbeing matters. Our healthcare team is devoted to treating each individual with respectful and compassionate care. We are beyond touched to receive such an acknowledgment and are grateful to have the trust of those we serve," stated Carmen West, Chief Nursing Officer.

The Partner Physicians at Tucson ER & Hospital comprised a joint statement expressing their gratitude.

"We are honored and humbled to have received such recognition from our community. We take this as communication from our patients to continue working hard every day to deliver compassionate, state-of-the-art care, and to continue to treat our patients as though they were family," stated the Partner Physicians.

Nutex Health hospitals have historically served as the safety net for the communities in which we serve. We believe that the main reason our hospitals are recognized for superior healthcare delivery is our organization's primary focus on patient care. Patients always come first, and our entire organization and its processes revolve around delivering the best patient care possible for our community.

The Nutex management model ensures that our hospitals can thrive in their communities, which is reflected by thousands of positive reviews as well as numerous nominations and awards.

About Nutex Health Inc.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas and founded in 2011, Nutex Health Inc. is a physician-led, healthcare management and operations company with approximately 1500 employees nationwide and is partnered with over 800 physicians. The Company has two divisions: a Hospital division and a Population Health Management division. The Hospital division currently owns and operates 21 facilities in eight different states. The division implements and operates different innovative health care models, including micro hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments (HOPDs). The Population Health Management division owns and operates provider networks such as Independent Physician Associations (IPAs). Through our Management Services Organizations (MSOs), we provide management, administrative and other support services to our affiliated hospitals and physician groups. Our cloud-based proprietary technology platform aggregates clinical and claims data across multiple settings, information systems and sources to create a holistic view of patients and providers, allowing us to deliver greater quality care more efficiently.

