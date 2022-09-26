SUPERIOR GOLD FURTHER EXTENDS HIGH-GRADE MINERALIZATION, INCLUDING 10.5 G/T GOLD OVER 27.3 METRES IN A FAVOURABLE LOCATION TO THE CURRENT PORTAL AT PLUTONIC

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Superior Gold Inc. ("Superior Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: SGI) (OTCQX: SUPGF) is pleased to announce additional high-grade drill results from its ongoing underground diamond drill program at Indian Access at its 100%-owned Plutonic Gold mine in Western Australia.

Figure 1 Mineralized Zones at Plutonic Underground (plan (CNW Group/Superior Gold) (PRNewswire)

HIGHLIGHTS

Drill hole UDD25627 intersected 10.5 g/t gold over 27.3 metres including 1.0 metre at 48.5 g/t gold, 1.0 metre at 44.1 g/t gold, 0.6 metre at 34.3 g/t gold, 0.8 metre at 29 g/t gold and 1.0 metre at 32.9 g/t gold

Drill hole UDD25624 intersected 15.6 g/t gold over 4.5 metres including 2.4 metre at 28.1 g/t gold, 15.0 g/t gold over 4.0 metres including 1.3 metre at 43.3 g/t gold, and 25.5 g/t gold over 1.3 metres

Drill hole UDD25668 intersected 5.3 g/t gold over 8.0 metres

The results announced today expand the Caribbean and Indian zones, directly adjacent to existing underground infrastructure, minimizing potential capital to develop. The location of this drilling is shown in Figures 1 to 5 below. The intersections are shown in Table 1 below. Reported intersections are over a minimum downhole length of 0.30 metres (~0.20 metres true width).

Chris Jordaan, President, and CEO of Superior Gold stated: "These excellent drill results continue to support the Company's strategy of re-interpreting and re-evaluating historical areas of Plutonic to support future production with new mining fronts and reducing our reliance on remnant mining areas.

These results announced today give us further confidence that high-grade extensions of the Plutonic orebody can be systematically targeted, and that significant mineralization can still be discovered. Our strong results include 7 intercepts containing over 20-gram per meter (downhole intersection length times gold grade uncut) and 29 intercepts containing over 4.5-gram per metre on a total of 17 holes. The high drill success rate from this project area reflects the effectiveness and accuracy of the reinterpretation and remodeling approach currently applied. With this recent success as an example, our investment in re-interpreting historical data will further assist our strategy to extend Plutonic's mine life. This targeted area is in a favorable location within close proximity to the current portal at the Plutonic Mine. These results have been updated in our dynamic geological models which enables our mine planning team to perform optimized design work soon after assay results become available. As the optimized design work progresses, economic benefits are tested against other areas in the mine and the mining areas are prioritized accordingly. Early indications are promising and indicate that mining could commence as early as Q1 2023."

Results are provided for 17 underground exploration drill holes, drilled in May 2022, for a total of 1,487 metres of drilling. Drilling was focused on extending and infilling known mineralization in the Indian Access area, located between the existing Caribbean and Indian mining areas at Plutonic. The Indian Access mining area is under-explored and remains open along strike and both up and down dip as it is yet to be fully drill tested. The Indian Access mining area increased in priority following a reinterpretation of mineralization controls particularly given its proximity to existing infrastructure and the surface. This area of interest represents a footprint of approximately 500 metres by 300 metres as a possible future new mining front in an area that has limited historical mining as seen in Figure 2. Drilling results from this statement are not included in the December 2021 Mineral Resource estimates, however, due to our dynamic geological model the Company is able to include all drilling results in its mine planning optimization processes.

INDIAN ACCESS

The Indian Access intercepts such as 10.5 g/t gold over 27.3 metres in hole UDD25627, 15.6 g/t gold over 4.5 metres in hole UDD25624, and many more significant intercepts demonstrate great potential in an under-explored area of the mine. These targets have been identified through careful re-interpretation of late crosscutting dykes and earlier Northwest faults. The grade intercepts are down dipping extensions of known mineralization and also include a "new" zone approximately 100 meters from existing mining infrastructure. These high-grade zones are interpreted to coincide with a similar northwest control on stacked lodes that extend throughout the entire mine from the surface through to the Baltic Extension area.

Plutonic is a world-class Archean lode-style gold mineralized system that has produced close to six million ounces of gold over 32 years of continuous operation and encompasses a Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource of 1.92 million ounces together with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 3.97 million ounces. The Company's continuous exploration effort underpins a commitment to reserve and resource growth.

Table 1: Highlights of Drill Results from Indian Access area

Drill Hole # Easting (Mine Grid) Northing (Mine Grid) Drill hole collar RL (Mine Grid) Dip (degrees) Azimuth (degrees, Mine Grid) End of hole depth (m) Downhole From (m) Downhole To (m) Downhole Intersection (m) Au (gpt) uncut Est True Thickness UDD25623 4716 11257 1360 -38 258 120 2.9 3.9 1.0 4.79 0.7 108 109.7 1.7 3.93 1.2 UDD25624 4716 11257 1360 -27 270 144 5 9 4.0 14.95 2.8 including 1.3 43.30 0.9 15.75 16.75 1.0 1.89 0.7 29.5 30.1 0.6 5.12 0.4 50.2 54.7 4.5 15.57 3.2 including 2.4 28.11 1.7 98 100 2.0 3.69 1.4 102 102.7 0.7 7.39 0.5 127.7 129 1.3 25.47 0.9 135 136 1.0 3.17 0.7 UDD25625 4716 11257 1360 -37 272 134.6 4.5 6 1.5 3.33 1.1 59.7 61.7 2.0 4.81 1.4 67.2 69.2 2.0 5.63 1.4 75.6 77.3 1.7 5.28 1.2 84.3 86.6 2.3 6.89 1.6 UDD25626 4716 11257 1360 -51 281 57.1 3.3 5.3 2.0 11.94 1.4 including 1.0 22.13 0.7 UDD25627 4716 11257 1360 -61 280 96.2 1.5 28.8 27.3 10.51 19.1 including 1.0 48.50 0.7 including 1.0 44.09 0.7 including 0.6 34.27 0.4 including 0.8 29.00 0.6 including 1.0 32.86 0.7 UDD25659 4687 11387 1285 -42 222 96.2 No Significant Intercept UDD25660 4688 11387 1285 -25 180 72 15.28 16.35 1.1 5.20 0.7 UDD25661 4688 11387 1286 9 175 90 17.84 19.1 1.3 3.33 0.9 30.66 32.02 1.4 5.81 0.9 UDD25662 4688 11387 1286 6 147 75 No Significant Intercept UDD25663 4695 11389 1289 40 141 104.6 31.4 32.4 1.0 3.79 0.7 48.6 51 2.4 4.92 1.7 67.7 68.3 0.6 7.84 0.4 73 76.5 3.5 7.46 2.5 UDD25664 4695 11389 1289 37 127 105 31 31.4 0.4 14.46 0.3













38.95 39.6 .65 8.14 .5













50.85 52.25 1.4 5.67 1













58.4 59.3 .9 9.15 .6













66.9 68.05 1.15 9.87 .8













72.7 74.4 1.7 4.05 1.2 UDD25665 4693 11390 1290 52 168 98.7 No Significant Intercept UDD25666 4693 11391 1285 -83 177 36 No Significant Intercept UDD25667 4688 11390 1289 74 41 42 1.5 4 2.5 4.42 1.8 6.3 8.3 2.0 6.61 1.4 20 21 1.0 3.17 0.7 23.7 24.2 0.5 5.95 0.4 UDD25668 4693 11391 1290 79 114 60 1 9 8.0 5.34 5.6 14.4 17 2.6 2.46 1.8 UDD25669 4696 11391 1290 45 103 81 No Significant Intercept UDD25670 4696 11392 1289 39 87 74.7 No Significant Intercept

Mineral Resource and Technical Report

The technical report supporting the mineral resources identified in this press release is entitled, "2022 Mineral Resource and Reserve Estimate for the Plutonic Gold Operations", is dated July 5, 2022, is effective December 31, 2021, and is available under Superior Gold's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.superior-gold.com.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ettienne Du Plessis, who is a "qualified person" as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Du Plessis is not independent of the Company within the meaning of NI 43-101.

Quality Control Protocols

Drilling is completed with NQ2 core diameter (50.7 mm) and samples are from whole core. Gold results were determined by Aurum Laboratories (Perth) and/or Plutonic laboratory using fire assay fusion. Standards, blanks, and duplicates are included in approximately every 20 samples for Quality Assurance/Quality Control purposes by the Company as well as the laboratory.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold is a Canadian based gold producer that owns 100% of the Plutonic Gold Operations located in Western Australia. The Plutonic Gold Operations include the Plutonic underground gold mine and central mill, numerous open-pit projects including the Plutonic Main Pit push-back project, the Hermes open pit projects, and an interest in the Bryah Basin joint venture. Superior Gold is focused on expanding production at the Plutonic Gold Operations and building an intermediate gold producer with superior returns for shareholders.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws that are intended to be covered by the safe harbours created by those laws. "Forward-looking information" includes statements that use forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "potential" or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. Forward-looking information includes information with respect to guidance as to projections, outlook, guidance, forecasts, estimates, and other statements regarding future or estimated financial and operational performance, gold production and sales, revenues and cash flows, and capital costs (sustaining and non-sustaining), including projected cash operating costs and all-in sustaining costs) as well as statements with respect to the mine plan, exploration, drilling, operating and organizational matters and activities relating to the Plutonic Gold Operations and the Company generally, including its liquidity and capital requirements and financial results. By identifying such information in this manner, the Company is alerting the reader that such information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management at the date the statements are made. Furthermore, such forward-looking information involves a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Annual Information Form of the Company for a discussion of other risks including outbreaks or threats of outbreaks of viruses, other infectious diseases, or other similar health threats, such as the novel coronavirus outbreak, which could have a material adverse effect on the Company by causing operational and supply chain delays and disruptions, labour shortages, shutdowns, inflationary pressures on operating or capital costs, the inability to sell gold, capital markets volatility or other unknown but potentially significant impacts. The Company cannot accurately predict what effects these conditions will have on the Plutonic Gold Operations or the financial results of the Company, including uncertainties relating to travel restrictions to the Plutonic Gold Operations or otherwise and business closures that have been or may be imposed by governments. If an outbreak or threat of an outbreak of a virus or other infectious disease or other public health emergency occurs, it could have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition, and results of operations.

The Company cautions that there can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information as no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, and if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive therefrom. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Figure 2 Significant intercepts and Drill hole Locations for the Indian Access Area (plan view) (CNW Group/Superior Gold) (PRNewswire)

Figure 3 Plan view of Indian Access Drill holes and Significant Intersections (*=DD) (CNW Group/Superior Gold) (PRNewswire)

Figure 4 Cross Section A-A' in Indian Access drill results (looking to North East) (CNW Group/Superior Gold) (PRNewswire)

Figure 5 Plutonic Historical Significant Intercepts and Indian Access Target area (plan view) (CNW Group/Superior Gold) (PRNewswire)

