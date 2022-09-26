Richmond American Debuts New Model Homes in Roseville

The Moonstone, Pearl and Peridot open this weekend at Seasons at Sierra Vista

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of California, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to announce that three brand-new, fully furnished model homes will open for tours on Saturday, October 1, at Seasons at Sierra Vista (RichmondAmerican.com/SeasonsAtSierraVista). This exceptional gated community showcases six inspired ranch and two-story floor plans from the builder's sought-after Seasons™ Collection (RichmondAmerican.com/SeasonsSac), designed to put homeownership within reach for a variety of buyers.

The Moonstone is one of six Richmond American floor plans available at Seasons at Sierra Vista in Roseville, California. (PRNewswire)

Model home tours (RichmondAmerican.com/SeasonsatSierraVistaTours)

Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to schedule a tour of the new Moonstone, Pearl and Peridot model homes at Seasons at Sierra Vista for Saturday, October 1, or Sunday, October 2.

More about this gated community:

New ranch and two-story homes from the mid $500s

Six inspired floor plans boasting open layouts and designer details

2 to 6 bedrooms, approx. 1,590 to 2,630 sq. ft.

Close proximity to shopping, dining, recreation and entertainment

Convenient access to Sacramento via CA-65 and I-80

Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up at Seasons at Sierra Vista will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants at the builder's Home Gallery™ to select colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Seasons at Sierra Vista is located at 2057 Quartz Cove Way in Roseville (off Baseline Road and Westbrook Boulevard). Call 916.472.7385 to schedule a tour or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information about this must-see community.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 230,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

MDC Richmond American Home Logo (PRNewsfoto/M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.