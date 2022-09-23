PG&E and EQT Set to Join S&P 500; ExlService to Join S&P MidCap 400; Others to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600:

PG&E Corp. (NYSE: PCG) will replace Citrix Systems Inc. (NASD: CTXS) in the S&P 500 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, October 3 . Vista Equity Partners is acquiring Citrix Systems in a transaction expected to be completed September 30 , pending final conditions.





S&P MidCap 400 constituent EQT Corp. (NYSE: EQT) will replace Duke Realty Corp. (NYSE: DRE) in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent ExlService Holdings Inc. (NASD: EXLS) will replace EQT in the S&P MidCap 400, and Mister Car Wash Inc. (NYSE: MCW) will replace ExlService Holdings in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, October 3 . S&P 500 constituent Prologis Inc. (NYSE: PLD) is acquiring Duke Realty in a transaction expected to be completed on or about that date, pending final conditions.





Leslie's Inc. (NASD: LESL) will replace GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE: GCP) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, September 28 . Compagnie de Saint-Gobian S.A. is acquiring GCP Applied Technologies in a transaction expected to be completed on or about that date, pending final conditions.





CBTX Inc. (NASD: CBTX) will replace Allegiance Bancshares Inc. (NASD: ABTX) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, October 3 . CBTX is acquiring Allegiance Bancshares in a transaction expected to be completed October 1 , pending final conditions. Post-acquisition, the combined company will change its name and ticker symbol to Stellar Bancorp (NASD: STEL).





Xperi Inc. (NYSE: XPER) will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 prior to the open of trading on Monday, October 3 replacing SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE: SLQT), which will be removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, October 4 . S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Xperi Holdings Corp. (NASD: XPER) is spinning off Xperi (new) in a transaction expected to be completed October 3 , pending final conditions. Post spin-off, parent company Xperi Holdings will remain in the S&P SmallCap 600. It will change its name and ticker symbol to Adeia Inc. (NASD: ADEA). SelectQuote is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector Sept. 28, 2022 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Leslie's LESL Consumer Discretionary

S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion GCP Applied Tech GCP Materials Oct. 3, 2022 S&P 500 Addition PG&E PCG Utilities

S&P 500 Addition EQT EQT Energy

S&P 500 Deletion Citrix Systems CTXS Information Technology

S&P 500 Deletion Duke Realty DRE Real Estate

S&P MidCap 400 Addition ExlService Holdings EXLS Information Technology

S&P MidCap 400 Deletion EQT EQT Energy

S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Mister Car Wash MCW Consumer Discretionary

S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Xperi (new) XPER Information Technology

S&P SmallCap 600 Addition CBTX CBTX Financials

S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion ExlService Holdings EXLS Information Technology

S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Allegiance Bancshares ABTX Financials Oct. 4, 2022 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion SelectQuote SLQT Financials

