Sciens Building Solutions Announces First Acquisition in Maryland

The addition of LS Systems establishes a Sciens presence in the greater Baltimore area, expanding its overall national footprint.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sciens Building Solutions ("Sciens") today announced it has added to its growing portfolio Maryland-based LS Systems just outside of Baltimore.

With four already-established Northeast locations, LS Systems increases Sciens' presence in this region, along with the Washington metropolitan area, allowing them to provide coverage and expanded capabilities to even more customers, while leveraging the unique offerings of LS Systems across the Sciens portfolio.

"Sciens' commitment to a Mid-Atlantic regional expansion, combined with our capabilities and relationships, will enhance our ability to serve our loyal customers, as well as new clients," said Derrick Mitchell, President of LS Systems. "We chose to partner with Sciens to become part of a platform that can serve our customers locally, regionally, and nationally. LS Systems and Sciens both view growth as a top priority, not only for our customer base but for our valued employees, so we're excited to be a part of the ongoing expansion across the country."

LS Systems was established in 1996 just outside of Baltimore, Maryland, where it quickly became a well-respected life safety powerhouse focused on design, construction, and maintenance of fire protection, electronic security, and emergency communication systems. Its team of over 90 professionals are market leaders in providing fire and life safety services in the complex healthcare, retail, hospitality, higher education, and government spaces.

"We're taking the fun Sciens journey to Maryland, an exciting addition to our many locations across the country. LS Systems is a true life-safety leader in the Baltimore-area with a team of industry experts whose experience positions them well for growth," said Terry Heath, Sciens' CEO. "Sciens is delighted to partner with Derrick and the entire LS Systems team as we continue on our quest to build the largest independent fire and life safety integrator in the United States."

About Sciens Building Solutions

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, and backed by The Carlyle Group, Sciens Building Solutions is a holding company focused on the fire detection and security services sector. This includes the design, installation, and provision of maintenance services for fire detection and clean agent fire suppression systems in a variety of commercial, institutional, and government facilities. For more information, please visit: www.sciensbuildingsolutions.com.

About LS Systems

Founded in 1996 and headquartered near Baltimore Maryland, LS Systems is an industry leader in safety and security systems design, implementation, and maintenance. They offer their clients leading-edge technology, integrated solutions, and passionate problem-solving. For more information, please visit: https://lssmd.com/.

