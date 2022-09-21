Cambrian BioPharma Appoints Ruth Thieroff-Ekerdt as Executive Vice President of Clinical Development

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambrian BioPharma , a multi-asset longevity biotech, today announces the appointment of Ruth Thieroff-Ekerdt, M.D., as Executive Vice President of Clinical Development. Her role became effective as of September 7th, 2022.

Dr. Thieroff-Ekerdt joins Cambrian with 30+ years of global experience in pharmaceutical and biotech organizations of all sizes and at all stages of discovery, development and commercialization. She brings with her a successful track record of leading translational and development programs, submissions, and product launches in EU and US in various therapeutic areas and technologies.

Prior to joining Cambrian, Dr. Thieroff-Ekerdt served as a Scientific Advisor at Organon, after having served as Acting Chief Medical Officer at Forendo, an entity acquired by Organon. Over the course of her career, she has also held the Chief Medical Officer role at Sojournix, Aptalis, Strongbridge and Kaleido, as well as R&D positions of increasing responsibility at Bayer. Dr. Thieroff-Ekerdt is a German native who graduated as MD and Dr. med. from the Free University Berlin, specializing in Pharmacology and Clinical Pharmacology. She has written approximately 50 publications and patents throughout her career.

"Adding Ruth to the Cambrian team is an important step towards ensuring our work to increase healthspan while creating life-changing medicines for patients suffering from diseases today," said James Peyer, CEO, Cambrian BioPharma. "Her background and vast knowledge of clinical development will allow Cambrian to thoughtfully advance our wide array of programs into human trials."

In her role, Dr. Thieroff-Ekerdt will be responsible for a broad range of development activities including the continuation and creation of clinical development and strategy. She will manage all aspects of clinical development for Cambrian, including indication and regulatory strategy, design and conduct of clinical trials, establishing KOL networks, the selection of clinical trial sites, training of physicians, and management of CROs, as well as the oversight, analysis, and interpretation of clinical data and management of regulatory and clinical operations activities.

"I am thrilled to be joining the Cambrian team and having the opportunity to work alongside smart, energized and inspired individuals aiming to bring interventions to patients that have the potential to treat and ultimately prevent age-related diseases," said Dr. Ruth Thieroff-Ekerdt. "I am confident that my broad strategic and operational R&D experience paired with a passion for breaking new ground will translate into a substantial contribution to Cambrian's success."

Cambrian recently announced the creation of a Scientific Advisory Board and has a number of planned PipeCo announcements for 2022 and 2023. To learn more please visit www.cambrianbio.com.

