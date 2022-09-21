Boom Supersonic Adds Global Propulsion Industry Leader to Board of Advisors

Ric Parker, former Rolls-Royce Chief Technology Officer and Chair of Singapore Aerospace Programme, to help Boom shape the future of sustainable supersonic air travel

DENVER, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boom Supersonic , the company building the world's fastest airliner, optimized for speed, safety, and sustainability, today announced that Professor Richard (Ric) Parker will serve as a senior advisor to the company's leadership. Ric will lend his deep technical, commercial, and sustainability experience as Boom industrializes the propulsion system for the Overture supersonic airliner.

Parker's appointment is the latest strategic milestone following a series of critical accomplishments at Boom this summer including unveiling the production Overture and launching relationships with several tier one suppliers, Northrop Grumman, and American Airlines.

"As we prepare to announce our engine partner and transformational new economic model for Overture later this Fall, Ric will continue to bring relevant and valuable insight to Boom," said Blake Scholl, Boom Founder and CEO. "Ric's broad experience at Rolls-Royce and in Singapore will benefit us greatly as we bring Overture to market."

Currently, Parker is Chair of the Singapore Aerospace Programme, the country's flagship research project to strengthen its aerospace industry, and he additionally oversees Singapore's Low Carbon Energy Research Programme. Prior to his work in Singapore, Parker spent nearly 40 years at Rolls-Royce Group, most recently as the company's Chief Technology Officer for 15 years. In this role, Parker was responsible for the company's entire technology portfolio and future programs spanning the fields of aerospace and defense, marine, and power generation. During his time as Rolls-Royce CTO, he chaired the €4B Clean Sky Joint Undertaking, one of the largest research collaborations under the EU Horizon 2020 effort. Ric is currently President of the International Society of Air Breathing Engines (ISABE). He is a Distinguished Visitor at the UK National Physical Laboratory, and a Fellow of the Royal Academy of Engineering, the Royal Aeronautical Society, the Institution of Mechanical Engineers and the Institute of Physics.

"Supersonic flight is the next frontier of air travel, and Boom is well positioned to tap this significant market opportunity," said Parker. "Boom has mobilized a strong technical team and the right industry partners to deliver an economically and environmentally sustainable supersonic aircraft in Overture, and I am looking forward to making aviation history with this team."

Recently, American Airlines placed deposits on 20 Overture aircraft with options for an additional 40, representing the largest commercial commitment yet for the airliner. In July, Northrop Grumman and Boom also launched a teaming agreement to pursue special mission variants of Overture that can support government and military missions requiring rapid response capabilities. The collaboration between Northrop Grumman and Boom unlocks a significant additional market for Overture. Also at the Farnborough International Airshow in July 2022, Boom revealed the refined design of Overture, which is the result of 26 million core-hours of simulated software designs, five wind tunnel tests, and the careful evaluation of 51 design iterations. Boom announced three tier-one suppliers contributing to key systems on Overture including Collins Aerospace, Safran Landing Systems and Eaton.

About Boom Supersonic

Boom Supersonic is transforming air travel with Overture, the world's fastest airliner, optimized for speed, safety, and sustainability. Serving both civil and government markets, Overture will fly at twice the speed of today's airliners and is designed to run on 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Overture's order book, including purchases and options from American Airlines, United Airlines, and Japan Airlines stands at 130 aircraft. Boom is working with Northrop Grumman for government and defense applications of Overture. Suppliers and partners collaborating with

Boom on the Overture program include Collins Aerospace, Eaton, Safran Landing Systems, the United States Air Force, American Express, Climeworks, and AWS. For more information, visit https://boomsupersonic.com

