RCxRules Hosts a Successful 2022 National User Conference

BURLINGTON, Vt., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RCxRules hosted their 2022 National User Conference in August—the first in-person conference since 2019. Customers traveled from across the country for the learning sessions and opportunities to chat face-to-face with peers. Throughout the conference, there were a few main themes and topics:

Staffing Shortages

As expected due to current industry trends, a significant majority of RCxRules customers are struggling with staffing shortages. A survey of attendees found that 65% feel that the current job market is the most challenging in recent memory.

Staffing shortages and hiring challenges are leading the RCxRules customer base to increasingly rely on AI. Attendees provided real-world examples of how they leverage RCxRules solutions to improve efficiency on short-staffed teams and decrease provider burden for their busy physicians.

The Challenges and Benefits of Remote Work

Customers also provided insights into the how their organizations are faring with remote work. Virtually all RCxRules customers reported that their organizations were still incorporating remote work—either with a fully remote staff or a hybrid remote/in-office setup.

Quite a few attendees shared that they are leveraging this new remote style to expand their hiring range. Many are posting jobs nationwide and conducting interviews virtually. This brings its own set of challenges, and a lot of attendees mentioned they struggle with onboarding remote team members.

Employee productivity was another concern, and attendees shared how they leverage the RCxRules reporting capabilities to track overall team productivity as well as individual coder performance. The ability to easily access reporting stats and drill down to necessary details is becoming increasingly important as teams work from different locations.

"I really enjoyed this conference. I would love to go back again. It was thought out and planned well. I think the people of RCxRules were open and knowledgeable. I felt heard and truly appreciated for being a customer," said Shawna Horton, CCMA (NHA), Clinical Applications Analyst II, MAHEC.

About RCxRules: Founded in 2010, RCxRules partners with leading medical groups and RCM companies across the country, raising the bar on automation, speed, and cost savings. The company's AI-driven solutions simplify revenue cycle and risk adjustment workflows and help healthcare organizations succeed with both value-based care and fee-for-service billing models by tapping into the time-saving power of automation. Visit www.RCxRules.com to learn more.

