Lola Tillayeva launches the Human Kind Institute:an initiative looking to integrate the wisdom of ancient philosophies and the latest scientific discoveries

Lola Tillayeva launches the Human Kind Institute:an initiative looking to integrate the wisdom of ancient philosophies and the latest scientific discoveries

Launched in Switzerland in September 2022, The Human Kind Institute aims to bring together a community of creative minds to bridge the gap between art, technology, spirituality and science.

GENEVA, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded by Lola Tillayeva (Till), the Human Kind Institute's core philosophy is focused on human inventiveness, creativity and imagination. Through educational programs in arts and sciences, including films and creative spaces as well as advanced technologies, the Human Kind Institute will support this holistic vision. The initiative plans to consolidate its vision by using its efforts and experiences to

make a shift in education and the various industries pertaining to sustainable lifestyle and our planet.

The Human Kind Institute's projects will include but are not limited to: Arts and Cultural Exhibitions and Installations to provide multiple opportunities for learning, entertainment, leisure, personal growth, and improving communication with others. The initiative will also feature Wellbeing and Mental Health Forums addressing today's mental health crisis, Film Series of positive social change, social impact and creativity, and Speaker Series that featuring renowned experts from around the world.

By merging spirituality and science, The Human Kind Institute hopes to support people in developing healthy mindsets fit for the challenge of our time.

"We live in a time of unprecedented technological advancement when man-made technologies outpaced the development of humankind. This jarring gap and dissonance between the development of technologies and the mental and spiritual evolution of society lie at the roots of many problems humanity faces today. We launched the Institute to help liberate creative minds and fuel imagination to bridge this gap. By integrating art, technology, science and spirituality, the Institute hopes to foster rethinking of our role as human beings on this planet and help society embark on a path towards a more positive future," said the Institute's founder, Lola Tillyaeva (Till).

The Human Kind Institute is based in Switzerland with satellite branches in New York, Paris and Los Angeles, welcoming all generations of all cultures.

Lola Tillyaeva (Lola Till)

Lola Tillyaeva (Till) is a Wellbeing Activist, Entrepreneur, Author, Humanitarian and founder of The Human Kind Institute. An inspiring voice within the wellness space, Lola published her widely appraised self-care book "Be Your Own Harmonist: Awakening Your Inner Wisdom for Physical, Mental and Emotional Wellbeing" in September 2020. A specialist in her field, Lola holds a doctorate degree in Psychology and completed an apprenticeship at the Gaia School of Herbal Medicine and Earth Education.

To learn more about Lola follow her on Instagram and visit her website.

View original content:

SOURCE Office of Lola Tillyaeva (Till)