LATINA Style Inc. Announces the 2022 LATINA Style 50 Report

Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago

The 50 Best Companies for Latinas to Work for in the U.S.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LATINA Style Inc., the premier company addressing the needs of Latina professionals and business owners in the U.S., announces the LATINA Style 50 Report for 2022. The LATINA Style 50 Report is the most respected evaluation of corporate America's career advancement opportunities for Latinas and sets the standard for identifying corporations that are providing the best career opportunities for Latinas in the country.

"Selecting the 50 Best Companies for Latinas to Work for in the United States is not an easy task. Great efforts are taken to ensure that Latinas can truly find the best places where to nurture their careers. Our goal is to provide the most accurate picture of what corporate America has to offer," says Robert E. Bard, president and CEO, LATINA Style, Inc. "It is our pleasure to announce that this year Accenture has been selected as our Company of the Year."

LATINA Style is proud to recognize companies that support programs that encourage training, retention and promote Latinas within the company. Evaluations for the 2022 report are based on 2021 data.

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Accenture provides services and solutions across more than 40 industries in five industry groups. Accenture's clients span the full range of industries around the world and include 89 of the Fortune Global 100 and more than three-quarters of the Fortune Global 500.

The annual awards honoring the LS 50 companies will take place in May 2023, in Washington, D.C. during the LATINA Style 50 Awards and Diversity Leaders Conference. For more information, visit www.latinastyle.com

2022 LATINA Style 50 Companies

  1. Accenture
  2. Johnson & Johnson
  3. Bank of America
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co.
  5. Raytheon Technologies
  6. Wells Fargo & Company
  7. Nationwide
  8. Marriott International, Inc.
  9. Colgate-Palmolive
  10. Stellantis
  11. Merck
  12. State Street Corporation
  13. USAA
  14. Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
  15. General Motors
  16. Aflac Incorporated
  17. Comerica Bank
  18. New York Life
  19. SAIC
  20. Hilton
  21. Ford Motor Company
  22. PenFed Credit Union
  23. State Farm
  24. CBRE
  25. Morgan Stanley
  26. McKesson Corporation
  27. The Coca-Cola Company
  28. MetLife, Inc.
  29. Northern Trust
  30. Intel
  31. AT&T
  32. Travel + Leisure Co.
  33. Los Alamos National Laboratory
  34. JCPenney
  35. Conagra Brands
  36. Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority
  37. Union Pacific Railroad
  38. CarMax
  39. Cardinal Health
  40. Dallas Fort Worth International Airport
  41. Fannie Mae
  42. Consolidated Edison, Inc.
  43. Office Depot
  44. PepsiCo
  45. Asurion
  46. Army & Air Force Exchange Service
  47. The Navy Exchange Service Command
  48. American Airlines
  49. Rackspace Technology
  50. Claro Enterprise Solutions

