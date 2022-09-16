BAFFIN INTRODUCES NEW COLLECTION INSPIRED BY CITY LIVING

THE DOWNTOWN COLLECTION IS AVAILABLE NOW

STONEY CREEK, ON, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Baffin is proud to introduce the Downtown Collection, a series of winter boots for all.

Baffin Limited Logo (CNW Group/Baffin Limited) (PRNewswire)

Inspired by those who brave the cold of winter in the city, the Downtown Collection introduces modern footwear made with proven technology, comfort, and warmth for all users. The new collection, which features two men's fit styles and three women's fit styles, is a fashion-forward but function first range that contains a combination of Baffin proprietary technology that is comparable to comprehensive utility styles. A winter boot disguised as a shoe, the Downtown Collection provides the same confidence in cold-climate protection as Baffin's substantial winter boots.

The Downtown Collection features two men's fit styles, TAVERN and DISTILLERY and three women's fit styles, LIBERTY, YORKVILLE and HIGHPARK; all available in brown and black leather.

With uppers made from soft, outback leather and wool lining, an Ultralite high-rebound midsole and Polar Rubber® outsole, the Downtown Collection provides comfort and slip-resistance made to endure cold and slick conditions.

The collection features Baffin's Fixed-Fit multi-layer inner boot system, with proprietary technology including:

Thermaplush™ soft, next-to-foot wicking layer for warmth

Form-fitting B-Tek™ Foam lining for comfort

B-Tek™ Heat lightweight 4-channel hollow-fibre insulation for high-loft breathability in a broad range of temperatures

Fixed frost plate to return heat while reflecting the cold for temperature regulation.

The Downtown Collection is Northern Rated in Baffin's Real-World Testing™ (RWT™) evolution, which helps recommend cold-comfort levels associated with Baffin footwear. Northern Rated Products have been proven from rivers and glaciers across the North. With B-Tek™ Dry Waterproof Breathable technology, the collection will protect from the elements, while providing lightweight comfort for active lifestyles.

"At Baffin we are passionate about exploring the world around us in the cold, whether that means trekking to the North Pole or adventuring in our own neighbourhoods, in parks and trails or on city streets. We're excited to introduce the Downtown Collection to our growing range of lifestyle winter boots," says Mark Hubner, Senior Vice President, Commercial at Baffin. "Inspired by city-dwellers who roam the streets of their downtown core, hop on streetcars, and embrace the cold with every step they take. This collection is made to reach a new audience of customer, who may not need a heavy-duty winter boot everyday but wishes to have the same warmth and comfort. Style is important, but function is always first."

The Downtown Collection is available now on Baffin.com and in select outdoor retailers in North America.

Baffin Ltd. is an innovative, leading outwear company based in Stoney Creek, Ontario, Canada with a core focus on technically advanced, innovative footwear and high-performance apparel. Baffin designs, develops, and field tests footwear in the most demanding environments on the planet and is focused on being a global leader in footwear and apparel within the Outdoor, Industrial and Hunt and Fish categories. Baffin Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Canada Goose Holdings Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Baffin Limited