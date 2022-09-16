Autism Clinic for Young Children Marks Grand Opening of New Location in De Pere

DE PERE, Wis., Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caravel Autism Health, a leader in the diagnosis and treatment of young children on the autism spectrum, celebrated the grand opening of a new clinic this week. The new clinic at 1511 West Main Avenue in De Pere serves families across the Green Bay area, providing evidence-based Applied Behavior Analysis therapy. ABA therapy helps children with autism develop skills, create connections with others, and gain confidence. Rooted in positive reinforcement, ABA therapy is recognized for its effectiveness by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Caravel Autism Health Logo (PRNewsfoto/Caravel Autism Health) (PRNewswire)

Caravel has its roots in Wisconsin. In 2009, the company's founders opened their first clinic in Green Bay. This new clinic model was designed to meet the specific needs of children on the autism spectrum and achieve helpful and demonstrable outcomes for children and families. Since then, the Caravel team has been working in communities across Wisconsin and in five other states to bring ABA therapy to communities where families struggle to find high-quality autism treatment programs.

"At Caravel, we change lives," explained Caravel CEO Mike Miller. "ABA therapy helps children reach their greatest potential, but there is a shortage of providers. We're investing in new clinics so that we can bring resources and expertise to families who need this specialized care."

The De Pere center is led by clinic director Cierra Smith, MS, BCBA, who has been part of the Caravel team since 2010. "We see the impact of ABA therapy every day as we work with our kids, so we're incredibly excited to be opening another clinic for families in northeast Wisconsin," explained Smith.

In addition to customized ABA therapy, the autism specialists in De Pere offer evaluation, diagnosis, and family support services. Caravel invites parents of young children and others with questions about autism diagnosis and ABA therapy to call 920-282-8790 or visit caravelautism.com.

About Caravel Autism Health

Since 2009, Caravel Autism Health has been devoted to helping families navigate the challenges of childhood autism. Our team of clinical experts specializes in the evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment of children on the autism spectrum. Caravel's research-based and data-driven programs are designed to provide better outcomes that help children with autism reshape their development and embrace new ways of interacting with the world.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Caravel Autism Health