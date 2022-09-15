StrataBare Rebranded as ConStrata Services

WASHINGTON, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ConStrata LLC announced today that StrataBare has changed its name to ConStrata Services. Founded in 2015 as a subsidiary under ConStrata LLC, ConStrata Services compliments the offerings of ConStrata Consulting by providing end-to-end services, from "Idea to Execution," under the ConStrata umbrella. "We are extremely excited about the opportunities the ConStrata brand brings to our customers in the global foodservice, hospitality and retail industries," said Bob Gibson, President, and Chief Operating Officer of ConStrata LLC. "Our customers can leverage ConStrata's full suite of services from upfront consulting and Trusted Advisor services to Implementation, Training, and Support to assist in this time of industry uncertainty and labor shortages."

The ConStrata Services team acts as an extension of their customers' staff, by taking an Operations-First approach in Project Management, Rollout Planning, Training Development, Onsite & Remote Implementation and Training, followed by Post-Live and Ongoing Support Services.

ConStrata Consulting Leads with Operations and Solves with Technology, by providing advisory services to assist clients with their Strategy & Roadmaps, Requests for Proposal, Selection, Talent Acquisition, and Ongoing Trusted Advisor services. Serving all segments, departments, and sizes of operations, the ConStrata Consulting team brings subject-matter-expertise and direct experience to the clients they serve.

About ConStrata: Since 1988, ConStrata has been the industry thought leader, providing creative, innovative, and business enhancing solutions for clients in foodservice, hospitality, and retail. Using deep operational experiences and unique technology perspectives, ConStrata provides strategy through Consulting, implementation through Services, and delivery through Digital.

