Oak Point University's Partner Solutions Graduates First Medical Assistant Cohort

Ascension Illinois Medical Group Gains Job-Ready Healthcare Workers

CHICAGO, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with Ascension Illinois Medical Group, Oak Point University is pleased to announce the successful completion of its first Medical Assistant Career Accelerator Program cohort last week. The inaugural cohort of 10 learners started the six-month hybrid work/education program last March. The learners leave with full-time medical assistant (MA) jobs and are eligible to sit for the Registered Medical Assistant exam to become Certified Medical Assistants.

Oak Point University (PRNewswire)

An MA works in a physician's office or ambulatory care clinic, providing administrative and patient care support to doctors and nurses. Oak Point University's Partner Solutions business-to-business educational model help bridge the gaps in today's healthcare workforces while creating pathways for qualified candidates from diverse backgrounds to achieve their goals in healthcare.

Ascension Illinois Medical Group, like many healthcare providers, needs MAs. The priority is to educate and provide hands-on instruction to learners concurrently to maximize their experiences; instruction is held in clinics two days a week and in classrooms three days a week. While participating in the program, learners receive full-time benefits, a complimentary education, and earn a wage while they attend school. Learners who complete the program receive a full-time position.

Participants in the pilot program came from all walks of life, including recent high school graduates, parents, career changers, and those already healthcare field who wished to further their education.

Healthcare is struggling to retain workers and recruit new ones. Oak Point University hopes that the Medical Assistant Career Accelerator Program benefits organizations while allowing prospective employees to earn while they learn, alleviating the financial burden of the program cost with the added benefit of a guaranteed job after completing the program.

"Our pilot Medical Assistant program was highly successful; the demand has exceeded our expectations," remarked Therese A. Scanlan, EdD, President of Oak Point University. "The second cohort of our Certified Nursing Assistant program starts October 17, and we are launching our Medical Laboratory Scientist in January 2023."

"It's exciting to match the critical need of medical partners to the vocational aspirations of people in our communities," said Dr. Scanlan. "We look forward to acting as a trusted resource for the continued educational growth and improvement of our partners and learners as they fulfill their institutional and career goals."

To learn more about what Oak Point University's Partner Solutions can do for your organization, contact Partner Solutions at partner-solutions@oakpoint.edu or visit oakpoint.edu/partner-solutions.

About Oak Point University Partner Solutions

Oak Point University's B2B educational model helps to bridge the gaps in today's healthcare workforce and create pathways for qualified candidates from diverse backgrounds to achieve their goals in professional healthcare. A Hire-Develop-Deploy-Upskill model—developed as a partnership between institutions—is utilized to strengthen the core of the hospital workforce at the emerging talent level. For new hires and existing employees. Our strategic model partners with employers to accelerate opportunities for the organization, the prospective employee, and the community. Visit oakpoint.edu/partner-solutions for more information.

About Oak Point University

Oak Point University, formerly Resurrection University, is a private, not-for-profit educational institution committed to creating a healthy tomorrow, with campuses in Chicago and Oak Brook, Illinois. The University offers undergraduate and graduate programs in nursing, undergraduate programs in radiography, and microcredentialing through its School of Emerging Education. Oak Point provides the most cutting-edge SIM technologies available in the region and is a top option for those seeking degrees in and certifications in healthcare. Visit oakpoint.edu for more information.

