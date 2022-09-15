The New Legends Bay Casino and Casino Fandango in Northern Nevada have deployed Quick Custom Intelligence's Unified Gaming Platform

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The newly-opened Legends Bay Casino, Casino Fandango, and Quick Custom Intelligence ("QCI") jointly announced that the two casinos in Northern Nevada have deployed the QCI's Unified Gaming Platform – Nimble Edition. The Unified Gaming Platform aligns marketing, player development, and casino operations around one view of the casino's data.

"We are very impressed with the QCI product and their team. Being able to link player data with slots data in a meaningful way and knowing who is on the floor right now is invaluable. Having the QCI Marketing tool automate the loading of our marketing offers has alleviated a time-consuming process and eliminated the potential for data entry mistakes. This software elevates our analytics and decision making for both properties," said Traci Ferrante, Regional VP, Information Technology for Olympia Gaming.

Dr. Ralph Thomas, CEO of QCI, stated that "Legends Bay Casino and Casino Fandango's decision to select our Unified Gaming Platform shows the importance of continually developing products that truly fit our customers' needs. The Nimble Edition was developed specifically for casinos with under 1,000 slots, allowing their hosts, marketing executives and casino operations teams to function in a modern, data-enriched environment. With QCI now deployed in over 75 casino resorts in North America and over 4,000 sites worldwide, we are confident our proven product will meet the dynamic needs of Legends Bay Casino and Casino Fandango."

ABOUT Casino Fandango

Casino Fandango has redefined gaming in Carson City, Nevada. Featuring over 700 slots, 10 table games, a sportsbook, award-winning restaurants including Duke's Steakhouse and Craft 55, a craft beer bar, 7,000 square feet of meeting and event space, a 10-screen, Galaxy theater multiplex, and a 100 room Courtyard by Marriott hotel. Casino Fandango's proximity to a wide variety of vacation destinations, strategic location along US Highway 395, relaxed and friendly atmosphere, and player-oriented approach, has allowed it to enjoy popularity with locals and tourists alike.

ABOUT Legends Bay Casino

The first new casino built in northern Nevada in more than 20 years, Legends Bay Casino features the latest slots and table games, northern Nevada's only Circa Sports | Sportsbook, and several original dining and bar concepts including Duke's Steakhouse, Food Truck Hall, and LB Grill as well as seamless access to the open-air shopping and dining at The Outlets at Legends and the adjacent Sparks Marina. For more information, visit www.legendsbaycasino.com

ABOUT QCI

The QCI Platform aligns player development, marketing and gaming with powerful real-time operational tools developed for the gaming and hospitality industries. QCI has installed their ground-breaking, highly configured software in over 75 casino resorts in North America and over 4,000 sites worldwide. QCI products provide tooling for gaming operators managing over $20 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, these products are built on the QCI Platform, a best-in-class on-premises, hybrid or cloud-based technology that enables fully coordinated activities across gaming or hospitality operations. This data-driven software allows for quick, informed decisions in the ever-changing world of the casino industry and assists casinos in their efforts to optimize resources and profits, manage marketing campaigns and increase customer loyalty. QCI was founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno. Based in San Diego, QCI also has offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas & Phoenix.

