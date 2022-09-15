Kind Home Solutions adds Kind Home Painting Company to its brand to meet increased demand for premiere painting services

After solidifying itself as one of Denver's premiere home improvement companies, Kind Home Solutions updates brand to align with their main clientele – homeowners seeking outstanding home painting services

DENVER, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kind Home Solutions , a Denver based home improvement company that delivers world-class customer service, adds Kind Home Painting Company to its brand to further establish it as the premier home painting company in the Denver metro area.

With a new name, logo, color scheme and website, Kind Home Painting Co. sets itself apart from run-of-the-mill painting companies in Denver's oversaturated painting industry. The new look is sleek and features a smiling paint brush as its new logo. The smiling paint brush effortlessly aligns with the company's ethos of kindness.

Kind Home's color scheme received a makeover featuring an eye-catching teal green and royal blue combination. The colors really complement each other and grab your attention. The new name was likely a no-brainer— it retains the core of the Kind Home brand while adding their specialization to the mix.

"Our main goal with the Kind Home Painting Company brand is to solidify us as the premiere choice for painting services while succinctly delivering our message and specialization to our clients. We knew this rebrand was only a matter of time. We couldn't be more excited to unveil it to Denver homeowners." - Michael Sutton, Owner/Founder Kind Home

If anything is true of the new brand, it definitely stands out while delivering a clear message. Kind Home will still provide professional holiday lighting and roofing services under the Kind Home Solutions moniker as they further develop the Kind Home Painting Company brand.

After winning multiple awards over the past couple years, such as Colorado Companies to Watch and Denver Business Journal's Best Places to Work, Kind Home shows no signs of slowing down. Be on the lookout in your neighborhood for Kind Home Painting Company's newly branded vans featuring their updated colors and smiling paint brush.

For more information about Kind Home Painting Company visit: https://www.kindhomepainting.com/

About Kind Home Painting Company:

Kind Home Painting Co. delivers a client focused approach to residential painting projects in the Denver metro area. As a leader in the interior and exterior painting industry, they strive to provide every homeowner with outstanding care, communication and the highest quality possible.

