InventHelp Inventors Develop Versatile & Space-Saving Exercise Equipment (TUC-461)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted a convenient piece of durable and inexpensive fitness equipment to tone and straighten the muscles in the arms, shoulders, back, chest, core and legs and we found existing equipment incomplete or immobile," said one of two inventors, from Tucson, Ariz., "so we came up with 2" Workout. Our design would eliminate the need to purchase and use different expensive and bulky home gym systems and it is easily transportable."

The patent-pending invention provides a versatile piece of exercise equipment for fitness enthusiasts and physical therapists. In doing so, it enables the user to engage in a wide range of upper and lower body strength training and stretching exercises. It also could be used to engage and assist in martial arts and core workouts including physical rehabilitation uses (i.e. low impact stretching) for physical therapy clients. The invention features a space-saving design and it can be temporarily installed within a home's interior. It is ideal for fitness enthusiasts; physical therapists; judo practitioners; individuals who play baseball, football, volleyball, swim or practice other sports; and sports trainers. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Tucson sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TUC-461, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

