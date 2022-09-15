HAUS LABS BY LADY GAGA ENLISTS CELEBRITY MAKEUP ARTIST, ROKAEL LIZAMA AS HAUS LABS COMPLEXION CONSULTANT

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HAUS LABS BY LADY GAGA an all-new, ground-breaking, clean, prestige beauty brand delivering supercharged clean artistry makeup powered by innovation, announces their partnership with celebrity makeup artist Rokael Lizama , as the brand's Complexion Consultant. Sarah Tanno, remains at the helm and forefront, as Haus Labs Global Artistry Director.

Haus Labs by Lady Gaga (PRNewswire)

"I could not be more honored to be working with the Haus Labs team as their newest Brand Complexion Consultant. Working with clients who need to have their makeup perfected on and off the stage/on camera, I really valued Haus Labs stance to create complexion products, such as the Triclone Skin Tech Foundation, that provides an incredible skin-like finish that gives skin a healthy hydrated glow. It also includes a diverse range of shades that cater to a multitude of skin tones + undertones, feels weightless on the skin with a medium coverage and catches the light beautifully." - Rokael Lizama, Celebrity Makeup Artist and Haus Labs Brand Complexion Consultant.

Rokael Lizama ( @rokaelbeauty ) is one of the most celebrated industry makeup artists known for his coveted work on some of the world's highest profile singers and social media queens, including but not limited to: Beyonce, Kourtney Kardashian, Mariah Carey and Normani. Born in Mexico, Rokael has collaborated with global beauty brands around the world and is excited to bring his expertise to Haubs Labs. Working closely with Haus Labs Product Development and Artistry teams, Rokael provided shade validation, tested and helped to ensure that the entire 51 shade range and performance for Triclone SkinTech Foundation and Bio-Blurring Loose Setting Powder were inclusive and provided a multitude of undertones.

"As our Haus Labs Complexion Consultant, Rokael's experience working with some of the most famous faces across a multitude of skin tones and mediums including video, print and film were incredibly valuable as we worked tirelessly with Sarah Tanno, Haus Labs Global Artistry Director and Nick Gavrelis, Product Development Expert and Artistry Advisor (formerly of MAC) to select and validate the shades for each family – Deep, Medium-Deep, Medium, Light-Medium, Fair and Light as well as perfect the undertones for each of the 51 shades of foundation. For the Bio-Blurring Loose Setting Powder, he was instrumental in helping us optimize the shades and product performance across all skin tones." - Gloria Ryu, Senior Vice President of Product and Innovation.

As part of the partnership with Haus Labs, Rokael will be working with the education and social teams at Haus Labs to create long-lasting beauty looks that provide a seamless transition from day to night through video, events and training. On Haus Labs TikTok and YouTube channels, the brand will be providing a peek behind the curtain and masterclass content of Rokael walking through some of his top tips and tricks of how he approaches complexion on his clientele, such as his nuanced secrets when it comes to achieving celebrity skin, brush mechanics, color and product placement in every shade family.

Additionally, Rokael will be leading the Haus Labs Foundation Tutorial at SEPHORiA: Virtual House of Beauty on Sunday, September 18th (to get tickets to the Masterclass go to www.sephoria2022.com ).

HAUS LABS BY LADY GAGA // @hauslabs // hauslabs.com // #hauslabs #cleanhaus

HAUS LABS BY LADY GAGA is a new CLEAN makeup brand powered by innovation – delivering high-tech, high- pigment high performance products that are proprietary, first-to-market or patent-pending, infused with skin-loving ingredients, in chic, sustainable packaging. HAUS LABS celebrates all ages, shapes, sizes, colors, genders, identities and artistry skill sets. Created with kindness: clean, cruelty-free and vegan. ONLY at Sephora U.S. and Canada and hauslabs.com, where. $1 from every purchase goes to Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation , supporting mental health.

Rokael Lizama- Haus Labs Complexion Consultant (PRNewswire)

