Flora Launches $10,000 Kickstarter Campaign Goal For AI-Driven Plant Sensors

Flora is launching a Kickstarter campaign to fund the first round manufacturing of their Flora Pods.

CHICAGO, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flora , the plant tech company helping people identify and care for houseplants, announced a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign for its new, patent-pending Flora Pod plant sensor. Paired with the Flora App , Flora Pods provide plant lovers with real-time updates, letting them know exactly what their plants need.

Beginning today, plant owners interested in getting the Flora Pod can check out the Kickstarter and pledge to support Flora at various incentive levels , including the limited early-bird discount offers starting at just $39 - saving over 40% off retail prices. The Kickstarter campaign's goal is to raise $10,000 to fund the first round of Flora Pod retail manufacturing.

"I started Flora because I got tired of killing every single plant in my line of sight, and the last straw was killing my mom's rose bush plant that she had for years - I killed it in less than 10 days," said Aabesh De, Founder and CEO of Flora. "Our dream is to help the horticulturally hopeless save as many plants as possible through the Flora Pod, and this Kickstarter will make that a reality! The Flora Pod lasts 3-4 months on a single 2-hour charge, can be used for multiple plants, is dirtproof/waterproof, and will tell you exactly how much light, water, temperature, and humidity your specific plant needs to thrive! We aim to help the average household plant, nurture, and grow 10 million plants through our app and our Flora Pods by 2025!"

The combination of the Flora Pods and the app will take the guesswork out of plant care. Sharing watering reminders, placement suggestions, moisture, humidity tips, lighting recommendations, and more - all while sharing your growth journeys with a community-enabled app boasting over 110,000 users from over 195 countries.

Flora's mission to empower millions with nature extends to their commitment to sustainability: Every Flora Pod sold will plant a tree on the owner's behalf through Flora's partnership with One Tree Planted. Flora also partnered with the likes of Patagonia through 1% For the Planet, whereby they will commit 1% of all their proceeds to environmental sustainability programs and efforts. Flora is also the leading plant app that helps track carbon emissions offset by your very own plants: In just a year, Flora's community of plant parents have added over 500,000 plants, helping offset over 16,000kg of CO2 - equivalent to offsetting 48,000 hours of binge-watching your favorite show on a 42" Smart TV.

Flora's lead investors and advisors include David Kalt, Founder of Reverb, Mercedes Mane, Former CEO of PlantLink, John Rocha, President of DynaTrap, and Garry Cooper, CEO of Rheaply.

Pledge levels to fund the campaign start at just $10, and packages give both physical perks, like stickers and Flora merchandise, and digital perks like exclusive content and in-app subscription access. For the earliest backers, pledges of $49 and above can pre-order to get:

40%+ OFF their Flora Pod delivered by December 2022

1 free month of Flora Plus subscription access

Early Access Sticker Pack!

Exclusive in-app content

About Flora

Flora is dedicated to saving your plants! Flora provides advanced plant sensor technology through its patent-pending Flora Pod and also provides a leading mobile app that helps simplify plant care. Through AI-driven, species-specific identification and care alerts, people can monitor their plants 24/7 from anywhere in the world. Flora gives plant parents the ability to track their plants' growth and progress, as well as receive care reminders and detailed recommendations on factors like light, humidity, moisture, temperature, repotting, and more. And with over 110,000 users, Flora is growing a community of plant enthusiasts who can share their passion for plants in a community garden.

For more information, please visit www.florasense.com

