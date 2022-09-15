Custom Jewelry Solves one of the Biggest Mistakes Made when Purchasing an Engagement Ring or Wedding Band

FREDERICK, Colo., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia is the owner of Virginia Ann Designs, a luxury custom jewelry business based out of Frederick, Colorado. Her business offers a solution for one of the biggest mistakes people make when buying an engagement ring or wedding band. "So many people settle for "almost perfect" when they buy an engagement ring," says Virginia, "they don't know that there is another option when it comes to such an important purchase." Custom design is the best way to create bespoke engagement and wedding rings that perfectly match every client's unique vision in ways mass produced rings may not be able to achieve. When a client controls the design process, they can add personal touches and specific preferences to their ring that perfectly reflect their unique relationship.

A custom wedding set featuring a teal sapphire engagement ring, matching rose gold wedding ring, and rose gold and sterling silver men's wedding band. (PRNewswire)

Why working with a custom jeweler to create a custom engagement ring is the best way to ace your proposal.

Working out of a small studio, Virginia meets one-on-one with each client to design and build unique, beautiful, and masterfully crafted engagement and wedding rings. The best part? Clients can work entirely through virtual meetings and online communication. By utilizing computer design software, virtual communication, and trusted suppliers and shipping methods, clients can build the rings they have been dreaming of without ever leaving the comfort of their home. Here is how Virginia does it:

1. Clients schedule an initial, complimentary, virtual design appointment where Virginia discusses their ideas and questions.

2. When a client decides to move forward with their custom project, Virginia gets started on the computer designs. Each client will get one or two, photo-realistic designs to work with. They revise their favorite design as many times as it takes to achieve their vision.

3. Virginia then helps each client choose the ideal diamond or gemstone for their unique engagement or wedding ring.

4. When the details have been finalized, Virginia gets to work carefully crafting each design, putting extra care into the integrity and longevity of the ring.

"I believe everybody deserves the opportunity to create and wear beautiful pieces of expertly crafted jewelry," says Virginia. "Custom is, in my opinion, one of the best ways to make an engagement ring or wedding band that reflects your unique lifestyle."

Virginia Ann Designs is currently accepting new clients and would love the opportunity to work with you. Visit VADCustomJewelry.com to schedule your complimentary appointment and get started on the next phase of your love story.

Virginia Ann Designs is a custom jewelry business specializing in custom engagement rings (PRNewswire)

