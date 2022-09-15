AWARD-WINNING KATHERINE FARNHAM TO PERFORM AT ALLEGHENY RIVERSTONE CENTER FOR THE ARTS

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 2022 Grammy U Mentor, Billboard-charting, and ten-time Global Music Award winning singer/songwriter/pianist will perform Saturday, September 17th at Allegheny Riverstone Center for the Arts Lincoln Hall in Foxburg, Pennsylvania. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. and includes Four-Time Grammy Nominee Denny Jiosa on guitar, veteran bassist and educator Roy Vogt, and drummer Dr. Rich Adams. Katherine and her band are performing special versions of classics and originals in jazz, Latin jazz, blues/roots and adult contemporary.

Katherine is at the forefront of the singer/songwriter movement and is known for bringing fresh, contemporary twists to standards as well as releasing tracks that merge classic and contemporary influences. The winner of twenty-five awards and nine nominations, her single "Necessary Groove" debuted in Billboard's Top 40 Pop Charts as a crossover hit. A prolific and versatile artist, she has been compared to singer/pianist Diana Krall, as well as world-class vocalists Barbra Streisand, Celine Dion, Christina Aguilera and Sarah Vaughn.

With rave reviews from five continents, Katherine has performed on stages with Latin jazz greats Celia Cruz and Tito Puente Jr. She has recorded with Grammy winner and legendary saxophonist Kirk Whalum, Latin Grammy Winner Nestor Torres, Blues Hall of Fame and Grammy Winner Darrell Leonard, Grammy Nominee Mindi Abair and Brazilian singer/songwriter/pianist Guinga. In recognition of her considerable contributions to the genre, her groundbreaking, self-produced CD "Vintage" was added to the prestigious jazz archives at the Mediatheque Musicale de Paris, France.

The Los Angeles Music Awards voted the third-generation musician the "Best Female Singer/Songwriter" in their entire twenty-five year history. Latin Grammy consultant and renowned journalist Toninho Spessoto called her "one of the top artists of our time." AXS says, "...a singer with many sides, all worth getting to know...an open, fearless artist. Two-Time Emmy Nominee and Celebrity Radio Host Phillip Silverstone raved, "absolutely brilliant. Farnham is doing for jazz what Clapton did for the blues – bringing it to the mainstream."

Tickets are $25.00 for adults, $20.00 for members and $50.00 for ARCA Members and can be purchased online at https://alleghenyriverstone.org/event/katherine-farnham , or via www.eventbrite.com/e/katherine-kool-kat-farnham-band-tickets-307862494007 . Doors open at 7 p.m. Concert goers may dine at the waterfront Allegheny Grille and enjoy free parking for the event.

As part of All Clarion Arts Day, there is a wine and cheese and art event next door at the Red Brick Gallery from 5 to 7 p.m. Attendees receive a voucher for the concert at 7:30 p.m. Reservations can be made by calling 724-659-3153, cash or check only at the door.

To preview and purchase Katherine's discography, visit Apple Music, Amazon, or www.KatherineFarnham.com .

