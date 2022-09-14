CHICAGO, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Milk Donations Reach Nearly 50,000 Ounces! ConceiveAbilities Surrogacy Agency Extends Highly Successful #MilkBankChallenge To Continue To Help With Infant Formula Shortage

Because of the #MilkBankChallenge, almost 50,000 ounces of milk have already been donated and we're just getting started

Due to the overwhelming success and understanding that the nation's baby formula shortage is not yet resolved, ConceiveAbilities is extending its hugely successful #MilkBankChallenge to the end of 2022 in an effort to feed and nourish as many infants as possible. Launched in May, the initiative has inspired women to donate almost 50,000 ounces of breast milk in just a few short months. For perspective, one ounce of breast milk can feed an infant in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit for an entire day.

ConceiveAbilities Founder and CEO, Nazca Fontes is proud of what the campaign is accomplishing, "An enormous thank you to everyone for joining forces with us and making such an incredible impact on so many families' lives. Every ounce makes a difference and we're just getting started."

Dr. Berkeley Luck, founder of the breast milk freeze-drying service Milkify, weighs in on the #MilkBankChallenge impact, "Experts around the world agree that breast milk is the optimum source of nutrition for infants. Breast milk is linked to better health outcomes for all infants but it can be life-saving for premature babies in the NICU."

ConceiveAbilities will continue to provide a one-time $250 gift for women who are able to donate their breast milk to milk banks and match any one-time financial contribution to non-profit milk banks up to $250 until the end of 2022. They have also released a tutorial on how to pump, ship and donate breast milk featuring Mothers Milk Bank lactation expert Lenna Gregory to help with the milk donation process.

From using the gift cards to purchase pumping equipment, women continue to share the many ways the gift card helps them continue to pump and donate their much-needed breast milk.

Lisabeth Good was able to replace her sterilizer with her gift card and commit to another 6 months of donating to the Prolacta Bioscience Tiny Treasures Milk Bank in California.

Jessica Bentz dropped off 215 ounces of liquid gold to her local Chicago Mothers Milk Bank of Western Great Lakes after seeing the campaign on The Bump and plans on donating even more. "The one time gift card especially helps since I had to order another pump overnight due to my pump malfunctioning."

ConceiveAbilities surrogate, Heather Slates shared her decision to donate her milk to Ohio Mothers Milk Bank after her surrogacy journey, "I wanted to do something to help other moms who may be struggling and sick babies in the NICU. What a rewarding experience it has been giving to those in need especially with the formula shortage!"

