Medicomp Systems Awarded Patent for Intelligent Prompting of Protocols

Patented technology evaluates patient data to present relevant clinical protocols at the point of care

WASHINGTON, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicomp Systems, a physician-driven provider of diagnostically connected patient data solutions, announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has awarded Medicomp US Patent 10,600,505 for the intelligent prompting of protocols. This patent covers the methods of evaluating the medical findings in a patient medical record and identifying the relevant clinical protocols that are most applicable.

In 1978, Medicomp Systems pioneered its patented Quippe Clinical Data Engine, co-designed with physicians, to transform disorganized, complex arrays of medical data into structured, clinically relevant information at the point-of-care. The Quippe suite of solutions delivers longitudinal patient information within a problem-oriented clinical view, mirroring the way physicians think and work. Leading health systems and over 100,000 users/day rely on Medicomp’s expertise to improve care delivery. (PRNewsfoto/Medicomp Systems) (PRNewswire)

The patented technology builds upon Medicomp's existing patent for intelligent filtering of health-related information that enables a clinician user to not only see all relevant clinical data for a patient's physical problem, but to also be presented with the clinical protocols for that problem. Combined with the custom workflow design capabilities of Medicomp's Quippe suite of products, it integrates quality-related and diagnostically relevant protocols directly into the clinician's workflow at the point of care.

"Clinical usability and clinician burnout are two of the biggest challenges in healthcare information technology," said David Lareau, CEO of Medicomp Systems. "The best time to address and document the medical care of a patient is at the point of care. This is done by bringing together all relevant information and presenting the user with the ability to address, and document, all applicable issues, including specific protocols for quality care, adequacy of documentation, and diagnosis-specific considerations. This enables the clinician to focus on taking care of the patient."

This patent, the latest of four recent patents awarded to Medicomp, forms the core of the company's Quippe solutions, which support clinicians at the point of care by giving them the information they want to see, when they want to see it, and without slowing them down or impeding workflows.

"As the industry moves to a more data-centric approach to healthcare, it is critical for systems to bring together all relevant clinical information for a patient at the point of care, organized in the way that clinicians think and work, without requiring them to search for it, or to go back later and address outstanding issues," said Jay Anders, MD, chief medical officer of Medicomp.

In 2019, the USPTO issued Medicomp US Patent 10,319,466 for the intelligent filtering of health-related information. The patent covers the method of receiving clinical data, including items encoded in external standard terminologies and code sets, converting the data into clinical concepts included in Medicomp's clinical relevancy engine, and using the relevancy rankings to filter and present the incoming data to the clinician at the point of care.

Medicomp was awarded US Patent 9,864,838 in 2018 for clinically intelligent parsing. It covers the method of parsing free text into clinical terms, then searching Medicomp's MEDCIN engine for clinical relevancy links between the terms and diagnoses, and associating each term with a potential medical diagnosis. The technology improves the accuracy and precision of converting free text to codified clinical data and enables the filtering of free text using a specific diagnosis.

US Patent 9,396,505 was issued in 2016 for the method of automatically reviewing a patient's history and notifying a user any time a specific data point had previously been documented in a patient's medical record, and how it had changed over time. This functionality provides clinicians with access to specific information they need without having to search the patient chart for details.

"As we continue to support vendors and clinicians with solutions that streamline clinical documentation, coding, and quality reporting initiatives, our recently patented methods will add significant value for clinicians," Lareau said. "We are continuing to develop new technologies to improve the clinician experience and patient outcomes and look forward to announcing additional patented technology in the near future."

MEDCIN is Medicomp's unique clinical relevancy engine that includes an intelligent clinical database to support accurate documentation and prompting of relevant information at the point of care. The engine filters standard terminologies and code sets, including ICD-10, CPT, LOINC, SNOMED CT, RxNorm, DSM5, CTCAE, UNII, CCC, HCPCS, and CVX and provides mapping to more than 1.3 million clinical concepts.

About Medicomp Systems

Medicomp Systems is a leading provider of solutions that make data usable for connected care and better outcomes. In 1978, Medicomp pioneered the patented MEDCIN® Knowledge Engine to present relevant clinical concepts in less than a second for any of tens of thousands of diagnoses or patient presentations. For more than 40 years, Medicomp has worked with physicians from leading medical centers and institutions to create solutions that work seamlessly with any EHR to deliver diagnostically relevant and actionable information to clinicians at the point of care. The MEDCIN clinical engine powers the Medicomp Quippe suite of solutions and creates intuitive workflows that support – rather than disrupt – the way clinicians think and work. Medicomp's solutions deliver proven clinical and financial ROI, including reduced documentation and coding costs, increased clinician productivity, improved outcomes, and appropriate reimbursement. With minimal time and financial investment, stakeholders can deploy the robust clinical engine to filter data from disparate sources and organize structured and unstructured data into relevant and usable information. With real-time access to patient- and problem-specific information, clinicians are empowered to deliver better care and outcomes. To learn more about how Medicomp solutions can benefit your organization, visit http://www.medicomp.com/.

