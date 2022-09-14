FLORIDA SOUTHERN COLLEGE FESTIVAL OF FINE ARTS RETURNS WITH 17 SCHEDULED EVENTS IN FALL 2022

LAKELAND, Fla., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Festival of Fine Arts returns to Florida Southern College for the 52nd consecutive year, beginning in September.

Florida Southern College, Lakeland, Fla. (PRNewsfoto/Florida Southern College) (PRNewswire)

This year's festival offerings include impressive auditorily and visually appealing dance, dramatic, and musical performances. The first 17 events will take place in the fall semester, with the second half being announced at a later date. All events will take place on the campus of Florida Southern College. All dates, times, and locations are subject to change. Please consult www.flsouthern.edu/ffa for updated information.

The fall events will include:

Sept. 19: Hispanic Heritage Celebration Concert (Anne MacGregor Jenkins Recital Hall)*

Sept. 22: Jon Lehrer Dance Company (Branscomb Auditorium)

Sept. 27: Unchained Melodies Music Faculty Recital (Anne MacGregor Jenkins Recital Hall)*

Sept. 30 – Oct. 2 and Oct. 6 – 9: "Hamlet" by William Shakespeare (Buckner Theatre)

Oct. 3 – 4: Chamber Music Celebration (Anne MacGregor Jenkins Recital Hall)*

Oct. 11: Bridges to Peace Chamber Singers Choir Concert (Branscomb Auditorium)

Oct. 13: Child of the Sun Night of Music Band Concert (Branscomb Auditorium)*

Oct. 21: The Golden Age of Jazz by the Florida Dance Theatre (Branscomb Auditorium)

Oct. 29-30: Fall into Dance with Jazz Chamber Ensemble (Branscomb Auditorium)

Nov. 3 – 6: Second Stage: "The Liar" by David Ives (Frank Lloyd Wright Theatre-in-the-Round)

Nov. 11: Bandtastic! (Branscomb Auditorium)

Nov. 12: Special Event: Andrew York in Concert (Branscomb Auditorium)

Nov. 16: Musical Animals and Nature Orchestra Concert (Branscomb Auditorium)

Nov. 18 - 20 and Dec. 1 – 4: "Carrie the Musical" (Buckner Theatre)

Nov. 21: All of Us Choir Concert (Branscomb Auditorium)

Dec. 10: Christmas Gala: Spirit of the Season (Branscomb Auditorium)

Dec. 17-18: "The Nutcracker" by the Florida Dance Theatre (Branscomb Auditorium)

* Starred events are free admission, with no ticket required.

Several scheduled FFA events are free and open to the public, while tickets must be purchased for most performances. FSC faculty, staff, and students with IDs can attend performances free. Contact the Branscomb Auditorium box office at 863-680-4296 for information about general admission seating. For reserved seating information, contact the Buckner Theatre box office at 863-680-3089. For more information about the Festival of Fine Arts visit www.flsouthern.edu/ffa.

The current title "Festival of Fine Arts" was introduced during the fall of 1970. Previously a concert series and dance performances titled "Concert-Lecture Series," it included concerts from on-campus members (faculty and students), outside musical guests, outside lecturers, and FSC student theater performances. The FSC Fine Arts building complex was completed that same year.

For the first 47 years, internationally renowned pianist Robert MacDonald, who helped to develop and maintain the series at FSC, served as director. MacDonald simultaneously worked as a professor, mentor, artist-in-residence, and department chair while directing the Festival of Fine Arts series.

FFA events encompass a plethora of artistic genres. Performances in the recent past include the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra, National Circus of China, Ballet Hispanico, Count Basie Orchestra, Duke Ellington Orchestra, Michael Feinstein, and Bobby McFerrin, just to name a few.

About Florida Southern College

Founded in 1883, Florida Southern College is the oldest private college in the state. The College maintains its commitment to academic excellence through 70+ undergraduate programs and distinctive graduate programs in business administration, education, nursing, and physical therapy. Florida Southern has a 14:1 student-to-faculty ratio, is an award-winning national leader in engaged learning, and boasts 30 NCAA Division II National Championships. Florida Southern is ranked at #8 among the "Best Regional Universities in the South" by U.S. News & World Report in its 2022 "Best Colleges" guide and is included in The Princeton Review's 2023 Best 388 Colleges guide and the "Fiske Guide to Colleges 2023." The 2022-2023 Colleges of Distinction guidebook praises Florida Southern's AACSB accredited Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise alongside the College's School of Education and its Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences. Poets&Quants, U.S. News & World Report, Fortune, and The Princeton Review further laud the Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise and the Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences as foremost programs in the nation for business and nursing education. Home to the world's largest single-site collection of Frank Lloyd Wright architecture, FSC has appeared on The Princeton Review's top 20 "Most Beautiful Campus" national listing for 13 consecutive years. Connect with Florida Southern College.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Florida Southern College