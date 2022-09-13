The9 Limited's NFTSTAR to Launch Neymar NFTs, Metaverse dApps and Games

SINGAPORE, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The9 Limited (Nasdaq: NCTY) ("The9"), an established internet company, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary NFTSTAR Singapore Pte., Ltd, which operates the Web3 metaverse platform NFTSTAR, will hold the four new products launching conference on October 15, 2022.

NFTSTAR will launch four different products, including a NFT collection designated for the international soccer superstar Neymar Júnior, a unique Web3 metaverse social platform "Playmaker" to provide worldwide Web3 users with moments of reunion for the coming important global soccer matches, a Blockchain soccer game "Metagoal" for gamers to build their own Web3 soccer clubs to compete for the honor and a sports prediction collecting game "Wonder Win" for gamers to collect commemorative NFTs and quiz each game. The launch of these NFTs, metaverse dApps and games constitutes the core foundation of the NFTSTAR metaverse ecosystem.

The NFTSTAR community platform will cover superstars in various fields, including but not limited to sports, entertainment, art and celebrities in different industries. The NFTSTAR community platform aims to become a significant portal to the metaverse.

About The9 Limited

The9 Limited (The9) is an Internet company listed on Nasdaq in 2004. The9 aims to become a global diversified high-tech Internet company, and is engaged in blockchain business including the operation of cryptocurrency mining and the Web3 sports metaverse platform NFTSTAR.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond The9's control. The9 may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about The9's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: The9's goal and strategies; The9's expansion plans; The9's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; The9's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its products and services; The9's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with business partners it collaborates with; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in The9's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and The9 does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

