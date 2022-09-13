SENTRAL BRINGS INNOVATIVE FLEXIBLE LIVING CONCEPT TO DENVER'S HISTORIC RIVER NORTH DISTRICT IN 2023

In partnership with OliverBuchananGroup (OBG), Sentral RiNo will be a premier mixed-use development, featuring spacious apartments, retail, office and event space, located in Denver's bustling River North District (RiNo)

DENVER, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentral, the modern property management company innovating flexible living communities throughout the United States, today announced its newest collaboration with OliverBuchananGroup (OBG): Sentral RiNo, located in Denver's River North District. Sentral RiNo will commence construction in 2023 and represents the first project undertaken as part of an exclusive partnership with OliverBuchananGroup that will develop new neighborhood-defining, multifamily communities and mixed-use projects in high-growth U.S. markets. Sentral RiNo will be the brand's second flexible living community in Denver, joining the successful Sentral Union Station.

Situated between the vibrant RiNo Art District and Cole Historic Neighborhood, Sentral RiNo will be located at what was formerly the Denver Rock Drill site. More than 300 apartments will be developed in this exciting project's initial phase, with further retail, office, and event space to be developed soon after. Sentral RiNo will boast European-style public areas with curved streets and courtyards, while preserving the distinctive historic elements of the Denver Rock Drill structures currently in place.

"Targeting some of the country's highest-growth, in-demand markets has been a top priority for the Sentral brand, especially those with rich history, vibrant culture, and an array of arts, dining, and entertainment," said Jon Slavet, Chief Executive Officer at Sentral. "The Denver RiNo neighborhood is one of the most historic areas of the city, and experiencing tremendous revival, making it a premier location for Sentral's flexible living concept."

The development's location sits in one of the city's most sought-after districts, with the highest concentrations of bars, restaurants, and breweries in Denver. Sentral RiNo will offer both designer furnished and unfurnished apartments with flexible lengths of stay, as well as best-in-class community amenities for residents and guests.

"With development of Sentral RiNo underway, we are looking forward to bringing the brand's innovative flexible living concept to such an in-demand city like Denver," said OBG's Chairman Morgan Dene Oliver. "The Sentral RiNo community will be the first of many properties as part of our partnership to debut across the country, offering residents and guests deluxe accommodations, best-in-class amenities, and close proximity to the city's most unique, vibrant local experiences. We are extremely excited to introduce this property in 2023."

Denver is one of the leading U.S. cities for digital nomads and mobile professionals due to its appeal to nature lovers, proximity to the Rocky Mountains, favorable cost of living, flourishing art and music scene, exceptional restaurants and shops, walkable neighborhoods, and other attributes. Sentral RiNo will offer mobile professionals the best of flexible living, with beautifully-designed work and living spaces, all within walking distance of one of the city's hippest areas.

Sentral RiNo will be one of many collaborations with OliverBuchananGroup that will introduce Sentral's industry-leading and innovative offering to residential communities throughout the country. OliverBuchananGroup has previously developed some of the most successful and well-received mixed-use developments in the industry, including Lilia in Waikiki, Fifth and Broadway in Nashville, and Buckhead Village in Atlanta. In addition to Denver River North, Sentral and OliverBuchanan Group are aiming to target key markets in cities, including San Diego, Phoenix, Dallas, Austin, and Nashville. Sentral will serve as the exclusive property management company for these residential properties.

For more information on Sentral RiNo and future developments in partnership with OBG, please visit www.sentral.com/realestate and follow @SentralLife.

About Sentral

Sentral is the modern property management company innovating flexible living communities throughout the United States. The company is redefining home by transforming upscale, multifamily properties into more dynamic and profitable communities, offering any length of stay in the nation's most coveted cities — including Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, Scottsdale, and Seattle, with many more to come. Sentral delivers authentic local experiences, premium amenities, community connection for residents and guests, and a tech-enabled platform that optimizes operating income for owners. The company manages over $2 billion in Class A multifamily assets and is backed by world-class firms in technology, hospitality, and real estate, including ICONIQ Capital, Highgate, Ascendant Capital Partners, and the Bozzuto Group. Sentral.com @SentralLife

About OliverBuchananGroup

OliverBuchananGroup is a mixed-use real estate development firm advancing the traditions of great placemaking with emotional connection. OBG grew from its roots in OliverMcMillan, an internationally renowned development firm. In its storied 42-year history, OliverMcMillan was grounded in making special places happen, transforming $4.0 billion in assets into unique, special places over its forty plus years. For more information, visit OliverBuchananGroup.com or LinkedIn.

