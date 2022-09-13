ONE reveals 1007 Wh/L anode-free cell that enables 600-mile Gemini battery architecture

ONE's anode-free cell is the first to deliver 1007 Wh/L into a large format prismatic can cell

The anode-free cell technology surpasses industry-leading energy density, while lowering costs of the Gemini battery pack by eliminating the need for graphite and anode cell manufacturing equipment

ONE's Gemini dual-chemistry architecture has opened a straightforward path to widespread use of anode-free cells by reducing cycle life and peak power requirements by 90%

NOVI, Mich., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Our Next Energy (ONE), a Michigan-based energy storage company, today unveiled a 240-Ah prismatic anode-free cell after a successful 12-month R&D effort. The company believes its anode-free cell is the highest energy density large-format cell ever produced. The breakthrough technology will enable the commercialization of ONE's Gemini™ dual-chemistry architecture, which will be integrated into a BMW iX prototype vehicle later this year.

ONE's R&D team with company's first-generation 1007 Wh/L anode-free cell (PRNewswire)

ONE's first-generation 1007 Wh/L cell eliminates the need for graphite and anode manufacturing equipment, enabling $50 per kWh cell cost at scale. "Our prismatic anode-free cell is produced with approximately half of current cell manufacturing equipment for equivalent capacity, allowing us to sharply reduce scale-up cost," said Mujeeb Ijaz, founder and CEO of ONE.

Anode-free cells typically have low cycle life compared to conventional cells, which has not made them viable in an automotive setting. ONE's Gemini dual-chemistry architecture has opened a straightforward path to widespread use of anode-free cells by reducing cycle and peak power requirements by 90%. Gemini pairs more standardized LFP and anode-free chemistries into one battery pack, enabled by the company's proprietary DC-DC converter. This allows each specialty chemistry to focus on different functions: LFP for daily driving, and anode-free to extend range for long distances. This combined system is expected to deliver more than 250,000 miles of lifetime service.

"Scaling 100x from a 2 Ah pouch cell to a 240 Ah prismatic in less than 12 months is a testament to the simplicity of the design and ability to use conventional Li-ion production equipment," said Dr. Steven Kaye, ONE Chief Technical Officer. "We are moving faster than the fastest research programs that I have been a part of. Gemini will reach volume production in 2026 accelerating electric vehicle adoption by delivering 600 miles of range in a wide range of vehicle platforms, including trucks and SVUs."

ONE will showcase its anode-free cell and Gemini battery architecture technology at The Battery Show in Novi, MI on September 13-15.

For more information, visit one.ai/anode-free

About Our Next Energy

Our Next Energy, Inc. (ONE) is a Michigan-based energy storage company focused on battery technologies that will radically accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles and expand the possibilities of next-level storage solutions. Our vision is simple: Double the range of electric vehicles; use safer, more sustainable raw materials; and establish a localized supply chain. This strategy will result in a reliable, cost-effective, and conflict-free supply chain.

ONE CEO Mujeeb Ijaz holds company's first-generation 1007 Wh/L anode-free cell (PRNewswire)

