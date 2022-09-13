MPLC and National Council on Aging Partner to Offer Discounted Licenses for Showing Movies and TV Shows at Senior Centers

LOS ANGELES and ARLINGTON, Va. , Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Motion Picture Licensing Corporation (MPLC) and the National Council on Aging (NCOA) have renewed a partnership to support audiovisual copyright compliance in senior centers that are affiliates of NCOA's National Institute of Senior Centers (NISC).

MPLC (PRNewsfoto/MPLC) (PRNewswire)

Showing movies at Senior Centers is a wonderful way to strengthen connections among older adults and across generations.

The partnership establishes a framework by which MPLC and NCOA will work together to provide NISC affiliate members with a special member rate for its Umbrella License® to NISC affiliate members for showing movies and TV shows. It will also advise members of the risks of failing to comply with copyright laws. Ideas and information will be shared via an MPLC educational strategy that will include partnering with NCOA on outreach to senior centers.

"Senior centers are vital and vibrant gathering places in the community. Showing movies at these locations is a wonderful way to strengthen connections among older adults and across generations. We're thrilled that MPLC is able to offer a discount to NISC affiliate members," said Dianne Stone, NCOA's Associate Director of Network Development and Engagement.

Since its founding in 1986, MPLC has taken an educational approach to the licensing of television, movies, and other audiovisual content, forging partnerships with industry associations in a variety of verticals to educate businesses about copyright compliance.

"We are excited to be working with NCOA's National Institute of Senior Centers," said Dave Davis, Chief Commercial Officer at MPLC. "They are passionate about the quality of life for America's senior citizens. We are pleased that through our license senior citizens are able to legally engage in public, shared movie and TV viewing experiences at senior centers across America."

According to the US Copyright Act, Title 17 of the United States Code, copyrighted movies, television, and other audiovisual content originally intended for personal, private use, require a public performance license when exhibited in public. Showing audiovisual content in auto dealerships and other public spaces via broadcast, cable, or satellite television; DVDs, downloads, or streaming services requires a public performance license.

About the National Council on Aging: NCOA is the national voice for every person's right to age well. We believe that how we age should not be determined by gender, color, sexuality, income, or ZIP code. Working with thousands of national and local partners, we provide resources, tools, best practices, and advocacy to ensure every person can age with health and financial security. Founded in 1950, we are the oldest national organization focused on older adults. NCOA's National Institute of Senior Centers (NISC) supports senior centers nationwide with best practices and innovations in programming, as well as networking and training opportunities.

About MPLC: MPLC is the global leader in non-theatrical licensing, supporting legal public performances of film, television, and other audiovisual content in more than 40 countries around the world. Under the Umbrella License®, a blanket license for public performance, MPLC represents rights holders ranging from major Hollywood studios to independent producers. MPLC licensees include government, corporations, and non-profit organizations. Hundreds of thousands of locations around the world publicly perform content legally with the Umbrella License.

NCOA Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MPLC