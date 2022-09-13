Military City to Host 1,000 Troops in Throwback Variety Show

"Doc Watkins & Friends, Salute to Troops"

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In what is being dubbed a throwback to the legacy of the nostalgic military-appreciation variety show, a group of investors being led by Marcos Resendez, a fourth generation veteran, presents "Doc Watkins & Friends, Salute to Troops" Friday, November 11 at 7 pm in San Antonio, TX (Military City, USA) at the new Tech Port Center & Arena. Complimentary tickets are being made available to 1,000 troops with the inaugural event benefitting the USO San Antonio. The USO has a rich history of leveraging entertainment in support of its services and programs critical to the ever-increasing needs of our soldiers and their families.

In the spirit of the classic variety show, guest performances will include a memorable mix of comedic and musical talent, from marquee to up-and-coming. Joining as the host and headliner will be San Antonio's, Doc Watkins, an Oregon native by way of Austin, TX, who holds a PhD in music, is himself a classically trained pianist and resident host of San Antonio's favorite live jazz spot, JazzTX. "I'm honored and thrilled to help bring this grand tradition back, right here in my hometown of San Antonio," Watkins said. "This event is just the beginning of what we hope to be a years-long tradition of honoring our servicemen and women through a timeless evening of great entertainment." Watkins will be performing with a full orchestra that includes active and retired service members.

The event will be executive produced by primetime Emmy Award-winning writer and comedian, Hugh Fink, formerly of Saturday Night Live. "Being given the unique opportunity to produce a spectacular contemporary version of a classic variety show in support of the Troops is an honor, and I'm truly excited to bring my Hollywood experience to San Antonio — a great American city that I fell in love with the very first time I experienced the Riverwalk, The Alamo and Puffy Tacos," Fink said.

Having opened in May 2022 on the grounds of former Kelly Air Force Base, Tech Port Center & Arena is one of the most technologically advanced entertainment venues in the world, boasting a 3,000 seat arena, the largest array of musical tesla coils, a LAN gaming center, tech incubator, interactive science and technology museum and more.

"This event allows us to shine a spotlight on the ongoing effort of San Antonio to foster an environment of opportunity and innovation in one of its most important communities, while also respecting the men and women whose ensures our path remains clear to accomplish that mission," said Resendez.

In line with the theme of honoring the military the investment group has pledged all net proceeds of the production to be donated to USO San Antonio and in future years will broaden the influence and support to additional beneficiaries serving similar support missions.

