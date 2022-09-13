JMB Insurance Agency Announces Kimberly Goldstein's Promotion to President

Chicago's premier brokerage deepening investment in future growth and evolution of its innovative model for risk management services

CHICAGO, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, JMB Insurance Agency, Inc. (JMBI) announced Kimberly Goldstein will serve as the firm's inaugural president for strategic growth, helping to manage day-to-day operations of the firm while partnering with the executive team to secure and advance JMBI's position as a leader in risk management services.

Goldstein brings nearly three decades of exceptional experience and leadership in risk management to her new role, and since 2014, has overseen JMBI's Commercial Property & Casualty practice. In 2020, she assumed leadership of JMBI's Mortgage Banking and Surety & Claims portfolios, and has helped to grow the firm's business by 40 percent over the past five years.

In her new role, Goldstein will join JMBI's executive management team and work alongside the firm's co-CEOs to focus on the brokerage's strategic footprint across its three core practices: Commercial Property & Casualty, Benefits Solutions and Private Client. She also will work with leadership to deepen the firm's commitments to high-priority business verticals where JMBI has differentiated itself as a leader in the risk management field: Real Estate, Hospitality, Mortgage Banking, Private Equity/Alternative Asset Classes, Owners Representative Construction, Technology, Financial Lines and Manufacturing.

"This is a great day for JMB Insurance Agency's 2000 clients. Kimberly's promotion into this innovative new role marks a strategic investment in our clients' business and our best-in-class team," said co-Chief Executive Officer Matthew Horwitch. "JMBI's 50-year track record of executional excellence, unique platform and strategic focus on our clients' own business needs positions us to continue to be at the vanguard of risk management. We are growing our dynamic approach to client service and setting the industry standard for partnership with the world's most important companies."

In her previous position as vice president of JMBI, Goldstein managed many of the firm's most complex accounts, helping clients navigate the risk management challenges presented by an increasingly interconnected and unpredictable business landscape. Her deep expertise, innovative strategic counsel and integrity gives global clients across industries confidence both in JMBI's client service and also in the security of their own business. Before joining JMBI, Goldstein was an executive at a private risk management and insurance and consulting firm, where she was named one of Risk and Insurance Magazine's Power Brokers in one of her areas of specialization, A­viation.

Goldstein spearheads JMBI's internal efforts to train and promote future leaders within the risk management industry, ensuring that every client regardless of size or industry is served by an account team that reflects the diverse, modern and evolving needs of their business. Her promotion reflects JMBI's foundational approach to business, prioritizing the cultivation of employees as core to its strategic growth in client service across sectors and business units.

"We believe our unique client-service model and platform — our ability to adapt and support client's business strategies, combined with our collective, deep expertise in risk management — is a model we can continue to scale to grow our business and serve clients globally," said co-Chief Executive Officer Ken Sacks. "We understand that our offerings and services must continue to be at the vanguard of our industry to meet the changing needs of clients a rapidly evolving world, and we are investing in doing just that."

About JMB Insurance Agency

JMB Insurance Agency, Inc. is one of Chicago's premier and largest privately held insurance brokerages. Serving a global roster of more than 2000 clients, JMBI is a leader in Commercial Property & Casualty, Employee Benefits and Private Client solutions. JMBI's strong business perspective delivers risk management plans to support clients' business strategies while meeting the challenges of an evolving, increasingly complex world. Driven by insight, action, and results, JMBI provides high quality coverage and dedicated service to clients across business sectors, size and scope . www.jmbins.com

