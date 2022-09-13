Global Fintech Company Givex and Recently-Acquired Counter Solutions to Exhibit Together at London's Casual Dining Trade Show

Givex and Counter Solutions can be found at CD 737 at ExCel in London from September 14 to 15.

TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Givex Information Technology Group Ltd. ("Givex") (TSX: GIVX) announced today it will exhibit at the definitive restaurant, pub and bar event Casual Dining at ExCeL in London September 14-15 with recently-acquired UK-based Counter Solutions.

Givex Logo (CNW Group/Givex) (PRNewswire)

Casual Dining marks the first trade show that Givex and Counter Solutions will present together after the acquisition was completed in August. At CD 737, Givex will be showcasing its leading point-of-sale system, GivexPOS along with its Kitchen Display System (KDS), Stock System and loyalty and gift card products, while Counter Solutions will demonstrate its kiosk and WAY2PAY unattended retail functionality.

"We are thrilled at how quickly and thoughtfully the Counter Solutions and Givex teams collaborated in a few short weeks to prepare to display our new collective capabilities," said Jurgen Ketel, Managing Director of Givex EMEA. "Our products perfectly complement each other, and we are able to show both new and existing clients how seamlessly our products work together to create efficiencies that are simply not found through other providers."

Counter Solutions' WAY2PAY platform offers micro market & smart-refrigeration technology which allows customers to purchase products from controlled access chillers using their payment card, Apple Pay and Google Pay.

"In addition to our products being aligned and allowing us to offer new and exciting products to our respective client bases, one of the primary reasons we chose to partner with Givex is because of the depth of its team," said Richard Bernans, Managing Director of Counter Solutions. "Both teams worked hard to ensure that we were ready to present together at Casual Dining, and we are excited to be able to showcase new and innovative solutions at the show for our clients across the globe."

About Givex

Givex (TSX: GIVX) (OTCQX: GIVXF) is a global fintech company providing merchants with customer engagement, point of sale and payment solutions, all in a single platform. We are integrated with 1000+ technology partners, creating a fully end-to-end solution that delivers powerful customer insights. Our platform is used by some of the world's largest brands, comprising approximately 116,000 locations across more than 100 countries. Learn more at givex.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Givex