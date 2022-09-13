Fortune and Great Place to Work® Name Signet Jewelers One of the 2022 Best Workplaces in Retail™

AKRON, Ohio, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine have honored Signet Jewelers, the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry, as one of the 2022 Best Workplaces in Retail™. This is Signet's first time being named to this prestigious list.

The Best Workplaces in Retail award is based on analysis of survey responses from over 72,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies in the retail industry.

"Our team's passion for building lifetime relationships with our customers and fulfilling Signet's Purpose of Inspiring Love is central to everything we do. Their agility, innovation and focus on results continue to be the differentiator for us," said Virginia C. Drosos, CEO, Signet Jewelers. "Congratulations to the other top retail companies who are being recognized as innovators for their customers and teams. We're proud to have emerged from COVID-19 as a stronger and transformed company and honored to be recognized along with them."

The Best Workplaces in Retail list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.

Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

"These companies have adapted to the challenges of an ever-changing workplace by their commitment to inclusive, high-trust cultures where employees are treated as human beings first and foremost," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Retail."

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited is the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. As a purpose-driven and sustainability-focused company, Signet is a participant in the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Signet is a Great Place to Work –Certified™ company and has been named to the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for four consecutive years. Signet operates approximately 2,800 stores primarily under the name brands of Kay Jewelers, Zales, Jared, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, Diamonds Direct, JamesAllen.com, Blue Nile, Peoples, H. Samuel, Ernest Jones and the jewelry subscription service, Rocksbox. Further information on Signet is available at www.signetjewelers.com. See also www.kay.com www.zales.com, www.jared.com, www.banter.com, www.diamondsdirect.com, www.jamesallen.com, www.peoplesjewellers.com, www.hsamuel.co.uk, www.ernestjones.co.uk, www.rocksbox.com and www.bluenile.com.

About the Best Workplaces in Retail™

Great Place to Work selected the Best Workplaces in Retail by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 72,000 employees in the retail industry at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work® Trust Index™ survey. Great Place to Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million employees, this year alone. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

